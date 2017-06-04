More arrests in Manchester bomb probe

“There remain a number of things that concern us about his behavior prior to the attack and those of his associates which we need to get to the bottom of”, Greater Manchester Police spokesman Russ Jackson said in a statement.

A photo revealed one assailant was wearing fake canisters strapped to his chest. The new information, reported Saturday by The New York Times sheds new light on the deadly May 22 bombing that killed 22 civilians and injured more than 100.

Six other people had been arrested but were released without charge.

Soon after, there were reported stabbings at nearby Borough Market.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described the incidents as, “deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners”.

Friday night’s arrest came hours after officers seized a vehicle in Rusholme which they said could provide a “significant development” in the ongoing investigation into whether Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, had relied on a wider network or acted largely alone.

Police said officers were examining the link between the 24-year-old suspect and the Micra.

Nathaniel Barr, a terrorism analyst at Valens Global who is an expert in virtual plotters, said in similar Isil suicide bombings evidence has been found of communications between the attacker and an invisible plotter miles away from the scene. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

He added that “it did not look like an accident”, saying it was clear that police “thought they were responding to something far more serious than a road traffic accident”.

May’s office said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee on Sunday.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

An arrest has been made at a service station in Manchester, in connection to last month’s attack at Ariana Grande’s concert.

