More Manchester terror suspects arrested

The National Health Service says 75 people have been admitted to eight hospitals, “including 23 patients now receiving critical care”.

“Who’s leaking it? Where’s it coming from?”

In addition to those killed, 116 people have received medical treatment at Manchester hospitals for wounds from the blast.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”, she said.

Representatives of 02 Arena said Wednesday they are in contact with her promoters but haven’t made a final decision. In it, she comforts her fans, but also encourages them not to let hate win.

In Manchester, northwest England, feelings were still raw following Salman Abedi’s attack on a concert by USA pop star Ariana Grande – especially so as the bomber was born in the city. The singer was not injured but said later she was “broken” by the attack.

“Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services, have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries and terrorism here at home”, Corbyn will say.

But the father, Ramadan Abedi, denied his son’s involvement in an interview with The Associated Press before being arrested, saying they did not “believe in killing innocents” and he believed “hidden hands” were behind the attack.

Parker’s attendance at the meeting would have been a rare public appearance for the MI5 chief.

Police said they were called at 10:33 pm Monday to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena during a concert by United States pop star Ariana Grande, who is popular with teenagers and pre-teens.

Here is what we know so far about Monday’s attack, the deadliest in Britain since 2005.

All tours and events at Parliament were immediately cancelled until further notice.

United Kingdom police investigating the suicide bombing in Manchester, England, have stopped sharing information about what they have found with their US counterparts, according to a BBC report.

Sixty-six bombing victims remained in eight hospitals across Greater Manchester on Friday, NHS England said. GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins on Wednesday said authorities are investigating a “network” that could be involved in the attack, while Rudd on Wednesday said Abedi “likely” had accomplices.

As a result, they’re “really, really, really mad about this”, Frank says.

He said nothing will change until these residents are ready to adopt “universal, European values”.

Monday’s attack at a pop concert killed 22 people and was claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group.

British authorities have indicated Abedi did not act alone.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced late on Tuesday that the official threat level had been raised to its highest level for the first time in a decade, meaning an attack could be imminent. Abedi is also said to have visited Frankfurt in 2015.