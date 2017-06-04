More than 1500 injured in panic after football game

A 4-1 defeat by Real Madrid was tough to take for the 39-year-old who may never get another chance to win European club football’s top prize.

The Portugal captain now has a remarkable record of 105 goals in 140 Champions League games – 12 of those coming in just 13 games this season.

“Cristiano Ronaldo believes no one can criticise him after his man of the match performance in the UCL final, saying ‘my numbers don’t lie”.

“Buffon will still be goalie next season and Barzagli with be with us for another year. I feel like a young boy!”

At the end of the 25th season of the Champions League, Ronaldo is the first player to score in the three of the competition’s finals.

Ronaldo won the first major honour of his incredible career at this stadium as he helped Manchester United to FA Cup glory back in 2004.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said even his side’s rock-like defence was powerless to resist Real Madrid’s firepower as the Italian club’s hopes of a first Champions League triumph in 21 years ended in heartache yesterday.

Juventus’ misery increased when substitute Juan Cuadrado was sent off for a second caution after a clash with Sergio Ramos, before substitute Marco Asensio emphasised Real’s superiority with a precise finish in the last minute.

Madrid’s supremacy was clear in the second half.

Juve had only conceded three goals en route to Wales, only for their miserly defence to be ruthlessly exposed by the Spanish champions.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”.

He has won the Champions League on four occasions and has now scored 11 more goals in the competition than Barcelona’s Lionel Messi – his nearest challenger.

“It is hard to say (how long), but we need to enjoy what we are doing and we will see”.

In addition to this, the former Real player won the season’s La Liga title.

– became the first team to successfully defend the title since AC Milan in 1990.

Games of this importance deserve goals of this quality, with Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas stranded as the effort looped over him to draw Juventus level.