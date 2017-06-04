More than 1500 people injured after soccer game

Up to 400 Juventus fans are reported to have been hurt after a stampede was triggered in a crowd in Turin watching the Champions League final.

With just 10 minutes of the second half remaining, people started rushing out of the centre of Piazza San Carlo, one of the Italian city’s main public squares.

According to a Reuters witness, the anxiety was caused by a loud firecracker that was mistaken for a bomb.

Among the injured five people sustained serious injuries, two more (including four children) in critical condition.

A man attends to a woman injured when football fans watching the Uefa Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid, fled in panic after reported false reports of a bomb at San Carlo’s Square.

The incident occurred shortly after Real Madrid scored its third goal before winning the match 4-1.

Other reports state that someone yelled “bomb” as a joke.

It has also been reported that a railing at the top of a stairwell leading to an underground auto park gave way, causing people to run to safety.

Turin’s police chief said the stampede may have been triggered by someone letting off a firework. The area was later seen littered with people’s shoes, bags and other belongings. “It was really terrible – we really thought it was Manchester again”.

“It was like being at Heysel”, one said, referring to the stadium disaster before the 1985 European Cup final between Liverpool and Juve which claimed the lives of 39 fans.

Another fan, Giulio, said he had been knocked to the ground. “I don’t have the slightest idea what happened”. “With everything that is going on nowadays, it’s only to be expected”.