More than one dead in terror attack at London Bridge

British armed police rushed to three incidents in central London late Saturday after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area.

There were also reports of a third incident, a stabbing in the Vauxhall area of London.

They later declared the incidents at Borough Market and London Bridge as terrorist attacks.

A witness said at least one man left the van and ran toward a nearby market, wielding a large knife.

The attackers drove a white van across London Bridge in an S shape, “veering off the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement” and mowing down “up to 20” people.

At least three people were reportedly seen with their throats cut in the wake of reports of a knife attack and gunfire.

Two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside, a witness told CNN on Saturday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May calls the London Bridge incident a “potential act of terrorism“.

May will chair a meeting of Britain’s “COBR” emergency response committee on Sunday morning.

Trump tweeted “we are with you” and said the United States would do whatever was needed to help. He said he did not know how serious the injuries were.

According to the BBC, police were looking for up to three suspects who may be armed.

Trump seemed to use the incident as inspiration for a new tweet about his proposed travel ban, which is now locked in legal limbo.

In the first, a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge.

The two incidents are being described as terrorist attacks that were taken out in coordination.

One witness wrote on Twitter: ‘Passerby says 15-20 people have been run over. That witness said the van hit five to six people.

More recently, 22 victims were killed when suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device May 22 in the foyer area of the Manchester Arena at the end of a pop concert. The attack killed 22 people, many of them young girls.

In March, a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain’s seat of power, plowing a vehicle into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.