Mother praises men killed defending her daughter in Portland attack

President Donald Trump condemned the racially charged Portland, Oregon, train stabbings on Monday, tweeting that they were “unacceptable”.

In his Twitter message, Trump said: “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable”.

At a vigil Saturday near the train station, almost 1,000 people gathered around a mound of bouquets and photographs, praising the men as heroes and saying they hoped others would stand up against hate. “Our prayers are with them”, Trump wrote on Twitter.

While the world is hailing the duo as heroes for protecting two young girls, one of whom is Muslim and the other black, Trump who had just returned from his first worldwide trip as president, took to Twitter to post about nearly everything but the attack.

Police said one of the two young women on the train was wearing a hijab.

A third victim, 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, suffered traumatic injuries but is receiving care and expected to recover.

Christian was being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. “I couldn’t imagine what you’re going through right now as far as losing someone”.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he’s anxious that attendees of the proposed rally and other similar events could “peddle a message of hatred”, the AP reported. Without them, we probably would be dead right now.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia, and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”, Mangum told KPTV.

She said Trump and his followers are not willing to give proper condolences or take the necessary steps to counter acts of violence against Muslims.

But Muslim advocates said the social media post does not undo Trump’s past statement against Muslims, which they say fueled the flames of hatred in the country.

This booking photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeremy Joseph Christian.

Police said they’ll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, who is accused of killing the two men Friday.

“If I cancel this rally and we don’t have a permit, you’re talking about hundreds of people just showing up in the park with no leadership, no voice of reason”, he said in a Facebook post. But Bishop said that “Christian has nothing to do with us”.

Authorities are trying to determine whether Christian will be charged with federal hate crimes.

“Detectives have received many tips about the suspect’s prior behavior and interactions with members of the community and will continue to investigate this information”, said Portland police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Videos have surfaced showing Christian at various events shouting at people, at one point saying the N-word, as police officers separated him from others. They also asked for privacy. “I just want to say thank you to them and their family, and that I appreciate them”.