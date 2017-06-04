Motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden dies from injuries sustained in bicycle crash

American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died on 22 May 2017, five days after a auto collided with his bicycle as he was bicycling along the Crimini coastline in Italy.

As noted by BBC Sport, Hayden was said to have suffered “serious cerebral damage” as a result of the collision.

A statement from Bufalini Hospital in Cesana confirmed that Hayden had multiple injuries as a result of the accident and eventually passed away.

The 35-year-old American was injured in a cycling accident on the Rimini coastline of Italy last Wednesday. Hayden hit the car’s windshield so hard it smashed. Law enforcement officials in Italy launched an investigation into the accident and the 30-year-old driver of the auto was interrogated.

“The “Kentucky Kid” will be sorely missed by all that ever had the pleasure of meeting him or the privilege to see him race a motorcycle around a track, be it dirt or asphalt”.

Following the most recent World Superbike race at Imola in Italy, he was holding 13th place in the standings on the new Fireblade.

Hayden, who won the MotoGP title in 2006, was hit by a auto while training on a bicycle along the Rimini coast last Wednesday.

Born in Owensboro, Kentucky on July 30, 1981, Nicky Hayden started racing motorcycles at a young age and by 17, he was racing factory RC45 superbikes. We offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to his parents, Rose and Earl; his fiancée, Jackie; his brothers, Tommy and Roger; his sisters, Jenny and Kathleen; and to all his friends, teammates and legions of fans around the world.

Hayden won just three grands prix in MotoGP – all in 2005-06 – but he famously took the world title that season after fighting it out with Valentino Rossi. “Rest in peace Nicholas “Nicky” Patrick Hayden”. From 2009 to 2013 he competed in MotoGP with the Ducati team, following which he raced with the Aspar Racing Team for two years. The Superbike World Championship says the incident occurred Wednesday along the Rimini coast. We are all so proud of that.