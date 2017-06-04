Motorola Moto Z2 Play Gets Official

Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally launched the much-awaited second generation of Moto Z devices. Here digress a little and recall that battery from the original Moto Z Play has a capacity of 3510 mAh, so it’s a fail.

The Moto Z2 Play comes with a metal unibody design and that begins the differences with its predecessor as you get to see a glass body in the phone launched past year. A successor to last year’s sleeper hit Moto Z Play, it comes with an updated processor, more RAM, upgraded cameras and a new design which is much slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. The Moto Z2 Play might look similar to the existing model at the first look but it does have a few tweaks such as a redesigned fingerprint sensor at the front and the antenna bands running along the edges at the back. Storage can be further expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB).

As for specifications, the Moto C runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5-inch FWVGA (480×854 pixels) display. For imaging, the new Moto Z2 Play gets a 12-megapixel dual pixel autofocus camera at the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera. It can charge your phone up to 50% within 20 minutes. Your phone isn’t just a phone if you choose the Moto Z2 Play. The Moto Z2 Play unlocked will sell for $499 on Motorola’s official website. The handset is slightly under 6 mm thick and weighs 145 grams.

In theory, the Moto Mods system would appeal to nearly any type of smartphone user, especially the more sophisticated and advanced ones. Motorola continues to help accelerate development of third party Moto Mods. The device will be available to buy in Brazil for R$ 1,999 ($616) for the 4GB variant.Moto Style Shell comes for $39.99 (Rs. 2575 approx.), JBL SoundBoost 2 comes for $79.99 (Rs. 5150 approx.), both Moto TurboPower Pack and Moto GamePad are priced at $79.99 (Rs. 5150 approx.).

The Moto TurboPower pack comes with a 3490mAh battery and has the ability to fast-charge the smartphone.

TurboPower Pack: This Mod brings Motorola’s quick charging features to a portable Mod. The new JBL SoundBoost 2 mod gives 10 hours of playback time and has a water-repellent coating as well as fabric body.

The third Mod on offer is one for gaming enthusiasts, the GamePad snaps onto the back of the smartphone and comes with a D-pad, four navigation buttons and dual control sticks for precise control whilst playing games. The style shell is mostly cosmetic but adds wireless charging capabilities to the phone.