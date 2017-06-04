Muguruza sees off Putintseva to reach French Open fourth round

Caroline Wozniacki, must wait to learn her fate after the final match of the day, against CiCi Bellis, was delayed due to rain. She played quarter-finals here previous year and has a great game for clay.

Williams recovered from 5-1 down to win the first set but then faded against Swiss Bacsinszky, who is through to the quarter-finals for the third straight year.

She’s obviously playing great tennis.

“Emotionally I’m quite high at the moment, but it’s something I like”. It’s something I like.

“I can’t really understand”.

Croatian qualifier Petra Martic stunned 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova, another dark horse for the title, while Veronica Cepede Royg made the fourth round for the first time. “That’s the word I’m going to use today, because I still don’t know how I won that match”.

After a back-and-forth first set, Muguruza broke the 27th-seeded Russian’s serve three times in the second on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Kristina Mladenovic, buoyed by fervent support of the French faithful, battled past defending champion Garbine Muguruza in three sets on Sunday in Paris.

The defending champion has struggled to find her feet on the crushed brick in Paris but showed glimpses of the destructive ground strokes she deployed a year ago in sweeping to her first Grand Slam title in her previous match against Yulia Putintseva, a classic little-and-large match-up against a scurrying opponent whose game is characterized by an ability to get everything thrown at her back into court.

Like Mladenovic, Muguruza too has been nursing an injury leading up to the tournament. The Spaniard has struggled with the expectation on her shoulders and is happy to have been tested in the early rounds. It’s gonna be exciting.

“I was not thinking a lot because it’s, you know, a lot of thinking in this tournament for me in the matches and stuff, so I try to go out there and block everything and just think about what I have to do to win”. She played very well.

Later in the interview, she spoke of her affection for the tournament and said she would look forward to returning, but also revealed the level of pressure she felt.

“I’m glad that it wasn’t taken away from me to be there one more time, at least”.

Mladenovic, who has been hampered by back problems, leads the tournament in terms of double faults, having served 40 of them since it started.

She will next face No. 13 seed Kristina Mladenovic of France, who squeaked by unseeded American Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6, staging a comeback in the final set.

