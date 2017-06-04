Multiple casualties in incident on London Bridge

“They didn’t even see it climbing on the pavement”, said the witness. “The police came pretty quickly”.

A female companion said: “We were in the restaurant and we just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”.

BBC reporter, Holly Jones, was at the scene as events unfolded and described witnessing a white van travelling “at about 50 miles an hour”.

Police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on the bridge. Heaven also said he heard reports of stabbings.

Police urged Londoners to be calm and vigilant and circulated a message that read: “Run”, “Hide”, “Tell”. Two other incidents also were reported, stabbings at nearby Borough Market and another incident in the Vauxhall area of the city.

Witnesses said a white van mounted the pavement on the bridge and drove into people, reminding numerous March 22 incident on Westminster Bridge that left five people dead. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. And then there were nearly hundreds of people coming inside. She witnessed the injured being treated by paramedics, she said.

The British police have reportedly stated they are dealing with the incident at London Bridge but did not provide any further details. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

Both locations are very close to each other on the south side of the Thames, though police have not confirmed if two incidents are related.

A van has plowed through a crowd of pedestrians on the London Bridge, leaving some on the ground being treated by emergency responders.

“I saw people moving, but we though, f–, this is a serious thing”, Al-Ostta said.

“We are all saddened by this senseless tragedy. especially since it happened on home ground, and we want to help the people affected, where possible”, she told The Straits Times.

Ben said: “We saw people running away and then I saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man, about three times”.

“I thought at first it was fireworks, then I recognised it was significant gunfire”.

President Donald Trump has been informed about the incident and will continue to monitor the situation, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer, while British Prime Minister Theresa May is also in contact with officials, according to the BBC. A third suspect was believed to still be on the run.

May will chair a security meeting on Sunday morning.

The incident comes as the United Kingdom is reeling from the recent attack on Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Granda concert.