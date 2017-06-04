Multiple Incidents Reported At London Bridge,Borough Market And Vauxhall

“They didn’t even see it climbing on the pavement”, said the witness.

The first incident of the night happened shortly after 10.00pm, June 3, when a van was reported to have “run over” between 15 and 20 people on London Bridge.

Police initially said officers were also responding to a third incident, in the Vauxhall neighborhood, but later said that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

Metropolitan Police have also tweeted and confirmed that shots had been fired in Borough Market.

Meanwhile, Facebook said it has activated its safety check so people in London could let friends and relatives know they were safe.

The prime minister says the incidents are being treated as a “potential act of terrorism”. The Metropolitan Police head of counter-terrorism, Mark Rowley, said police believe all of the attackers were killed, but investigations are underway to ensure there are no more.

Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier the emergency response committee of the government, Cobra, would meet.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump argued in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to the reports.

London Ambulance Service tweeted: “Multiple resources attending an incident at #LondonBridge, please avoid the area”.

“Police are dealing with a major incident and all routes are being diverted”, Transport for London said on Twitter.

Several people are being treated for injuries, according to reports.

Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians along London Bridge; others also said they saw a man with a knife.

The Sun newspaper reported that two explosions were heard outside the paper’s offices near London Bridge.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: “It veered to the right and people were trying to run away from it”.

“I could see six people on the floor not moving”.

A police helicopter is at the scene along with numerous ambulances and police vehicles.

Nick Archer, who was in the London Bridge area, told Sky News: “We came out (of a bar) on to the road and looked and looked to my left and there as a guy, I thought he was just drinking but he was lying on the floor”.

Witnesses say the attackers tried to get inside restaurants and bars with knives in their hands and canisters strapped to their bodies. The conditions of the stabbed people was not known.

Less than a week away from a general election, the U.K.is still reeling from the attack at a Manchester pop concert that killed more than 20 people.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical”. It was later reduced to severe, indicating an attack is highly likely.

As many as three different incidents, one described as terror-related, were unfolding in London late Saturday, including a van crashing into a crowd at London Bridge and a series of stabbings reported at nearby Borough Market. The BBC and CNN said witnesses saw the van directly hitting people Saturday on the London Bridge.