Murray headlining field at French Open Day 3

The men’s singles second seed Djokovic of Serbia recorded a convincing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Spanish Marcel Granollers in two hours and 27 minutes in front of his new coach Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam singles victor, reports Xinhua news agency. “I’m going to try to use the time spent with him as best I can”.

Raonic took just 92 minutes to beat Belgian Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2 – taking the final game to love. “I’m feeling good, I’m playing good tennis and I’m happy to be back in Paris“.

“I’m very happy to be back here after what happened a year ago”.

One step closer to a 10th Roland Garros.

Youth came out trumps over experience when 23-year-old Garbine Muguruza beat 36-year-old Francesca Schiavone in first round action at Roland Garros on Monday. “This is a sport and we should be very happy about what we do”.

Sock came to Roland Garros and endured a first-round exit at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time, losing 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 on Monday.

Paire, described prior to their encounter on Court Suzanne Lenglen as a unsafe opponent by Nadal, played with more freedom in a closer second set as the Spaniard lost his edge.

The Serbian said Agassi, who started working with Djokovic only days ago, would leave at the end of the week due to prior commitments.

Women’s 1st rd: Samantha Stosur (Aus) bt Kristina Kucova (Svk) 7-5 6-1, Zhang Shuai (Chn) bt Donna Vekic (Cro) 7-5 6-4, Caroline Wozniacki (Den) bt Jaimee Fourlis (Aus) 6-4 3-6 6-2, Karolina Pliskova (Cze) bt Zheng Saisai (Chn) 7-5 6-2.

The No. 25 seed won 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

“I think this is exactly what I needed at this moment, a person like him who understands the reactions as a tennis player and a person”. He then called for the doctor at the start of the third set and the match was over inside two hours.

The 2017 French Open runs through May 28 and June 11.

15-0 – 2013 runner-up David Ferrer’s first-round record at the French Open after his five-set victory over Donald Young. That doesn’t make me extra confident this year.

The fourth seed will meet Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three as Schiavone, who turns 37 in June, bid farewell to the tournament for possibly the final time. “It was not necessarily easy after I played in Geneva until Saturday to get into gear”.

After becoming No. 1 past year, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he’ll try to right himself starting in the French Open’s first round against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

Djokovic celebrated his victory by waving along with several ball boys from the centre of the Philippe-Chatrier Court.