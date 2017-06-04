Murray sees off Del Potro

The 31-year-old Almagro is ranked No. 69 in the world rankings and came into Paris with an 8-9 record.

Murray held off an offensive assault from the 29th-seeded del Potro of Argentina 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0 at Court Philippe Chatrier in a tense clay-court match that lasted two hours and 53 minutes. “I’m under the impression that I have just come out of bed”. After walking up to check the ball’s mark on the clay – a line judge and the chair umpire confirmed it was out – del Potro leaned forward on the net, head bowed, the very picture of despair.

“Hopefully I can extend my stay a little longer, I’m not ready to go home quite yet”.

Cornet’s only moment of trouble came from a hard bounce of the ball as it flew under her racket at 30-15 in the final game.

You can be very pumped – “great, I’ve won the point” or “damn, I’ve lost the point and just got broken, I’m really upset”.

After the almost 3-hour tussle in a rematch of the 2016 Rio Olympics final he won, Murray declared the last two sets “definitely” the best he’s played on clay this season. “When you play someone that good, maybe you’re a little bit more switched on and your focus is maybe a little bit higher”.

I don’t feel against Del Potro that was the case at all, and I also feel for large parts of the previous match against Martin Klizan that was a real positive for me as well.

Murray broke right away to begin the second and although the 2016 runner-up gave it back at 5-4, he eventually took the set 7-5.

Paris: Andy Murray produced arguably his best performance of the year to defeat Juan Martin del Potro and reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Weary Del Potro, who beat Murray in the Davis Cup semi-finals a year ago to avenge his defeat in the Olympics final, managed just 11 points in the 3rd set.

Wawrinka won 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-2 to enter the pre-quarter-finals.

“I couldn’t believe that I lost that set, because I had many opportunities to win”, he said. I thought I played some good tennis towards the end. – Alize Cornet discusses her fractured relationship with fellow Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia ahead of their fourth round clash – they had a falling out over some Twitter action surrounding Fed Cup.

Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, said the torn ligament in her right ankle is no longer an issue and proved that by defeating 26th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russian Federation 6-0, 7-5.

Halep showed no signs of the ankle injury that threatened to rule her out of the tournament.

“My return was working extremely well today”, said Cilic, who had eight aces.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion next faces either Britain’s Kyle Edmund or big-serving South African Kevin Anderson.

But once Anderson got his nose in front in each of the final two sets, his booming serve proved impenetrable as the world No56 completed a 6-7, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Murray had appeared in disarray coming into this tournament, but now there must be the possibility that he can make a deep run after an illness-hit, spluttering start to the year.

Ninth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland is out of the French Open after losing to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1 in the third round. The Frenchmen meet for the 14th time with Monfils 7-6 up.