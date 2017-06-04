Murray too good for Del Potro

The world number one Murray triumphed 7-6 (10/8), 7-5, 6-0 for his seventh win in 10 meetings with Del Potro, whose challenge fizzled out after squandering four set points in the 87-minute opener.

The third-round match between a pair of past major champions was much tighter than the straight-set scoreline might indicate. If Nadal (against No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Court Suzanne Lenglen) and Djokovic (against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Court Philippe Chatrier) win, they would each tie Roger Federer for the most French Open quarterfinal berths in the professional era with 11.

“It was a good one for me to get through and each set I played better, I started to figure things out again during the match. I have been playing great, great points during the whole first set”, said Del Potro. When he properly unloads, gasps from the crowd are sure to follow, and it put the Argentinian in control of the first set.

“The conditions were very slow and heavy so coming from behind in those conditions can be difficult because it feels you have to work very hard for every point“, he added.

Murray needed almost three hours to get past the 29th-seeded del Potro at Court Philippe Chatrier under a cloud-filled sky.

The Scot secured his place in the Round of 16 with the win in a rematch of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medal final won by Murray.

Murray needed two hours and 53 minutes to win 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0 over the Argentine del Potro.

From then on there only looked to be one victor as Murray powered clear, raising his level as Del Potro struggled to keep up. “I couldn’t believe I lost that set”.

Murray is a three-time grand slam title victor and was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago.

Andy Murray downed longtime rival Juan Martin del Potro to reach the Roland Garros last 16 on Saturday, June 3, while French hopes were overshadowed by a bitter feud between two of their top stars. He remained there for several seconds, delaying the court-sweepers’ between-set duties.

When you’re going through the tactics for the match it’s maybe a little bit more precise, because you’re aware that if you get it wrong, the best players will make you pay for that. “I think she may have a grudge against us, so she’s not ready to talk with me”, said Cornet.

With Murray leading 9-8 Del Potro struck a forehand fractionally wide and, having demanded the mark be checked, then lent against the net post in despair. Under constant pressure from an aggressive foe, del Potro had some trouble from Murray’s drop shots and wound up making far more unforced errors, 43-28.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, was a 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2 victor over 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

– France’s Alize Cornet beat women’s ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2 6-1 to advance to the fourth round.

“It was a very tough first set and after that I really got into it”, said Wawrinka, the 2015 champion. That’s why he’s No1 in the world and I know how important this tournament is for him.

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic continued his smooth progress seeing off Feliciano Lopez, who was limited by a neck injury, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Third-seeded Stan Wawrinka had just beaten Fabio Fognini on Court Suzanne Lenglen when the rain began to fall.

This was the 30 year-old Scot close to his smartest and toughest, and he was left awaiting the victor between giant American John Isner and 21 year-old Russian Karen Khachanov, reckoned to be one of the game’s best prospects.