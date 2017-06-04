Music Legend Gregg Allman, of the Allman Brothers, dies at age 69

“One of a kind voice and musician.” – blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa, via Twitter.

Allman’s manager and friend Michael Lehman shared his thoughts on Allman’s website on Saturday.

In 1968, everyone in the band, except for Gregg, moved back to Florida after being released from their recording contract. In 1999, Allman was diagnosed with hepatitis C after doctors had found two spots in the rocker’s liver, and in recalling his diagnosis, he told the publication that doctors believe he may have gotten the disease from an infected tattoo needle. They were also one of the earliest proponents of the onstage jam, regularly stretching songs that existed as tight, three and four-minute tracks on record into 20 or 30-minute marathons of musical transcendence. But the guys need boundaries for their epic guitar solos, and Gregg provided ideal frames built of blues, gospel, and southern rock. They formed a close-knit bond after their father was murdered when Gregg was 2. It featured tight guitar harmonies by Duane Allman and Dickey Betts, a pair of drummers and the smoky, blues inflected voice of Gregg Allman. He wrote several of them – “It’s Not My Cross to Bear“, “Midnight Rider“, “Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More” and “Melissa” – while others were renditions of old blues songs, including “One Way Out” and “Statesboro Blues”. Notably impressive about the Allman Brothers was their longevity and their two outstanding later-day lineups. I was just a fan and admirer of what he, Duane [Allman] and the rest of the band had done. “It took sitting down in the room and seeing the caliber of those players, and the chemistry between them, for him to see what Duane was talking about”.

Boyer and Tommy Talton’s band Cowboy served as Allman’s backing band for the Gregg Allman Band Tour live album. Showcasing what would be later categorised Southern Rock (though majority didn’t like the name), their live shows were known for their jam band-style improvisation and inspired instrumentals. Allman mastered the Hammond B-3 electric organ and added it to the mix. They again regrouped in 1969, forming the band the Allman Brothers Band and resettling in Macon Georgia.

Gregg Allman’s death at 69 shocked and saddened the world of music.

Allman, whose blues guitar and vocals became representative of an entire genre of country-and-blues-tinged rock music, had been in poor health.

After the surgery, he turned to music to help him recover and released in 2011 his first solo album in 14 years, “Low Country Blues“. But in subsequent years, the band unraveled, torn apart by substance abuse, personal conflicts and solo careers. But Alan Light says a sense of mortality and loss haunted his life and fueled his most powerful songwriting. His mother, who sought to become a certified public accountant, had to put him and his elder brother Duane (born 1945) in a hostel as she had to live on campus.