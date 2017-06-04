Guy Verhofstadt, leader of the liberal group in the European Parliament, sent a tweet in the literary style of the US president: “Trump puts his ego ahead of the future of our planet – sad!”

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in USA states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that “the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy”. The other two are Syria and Nicaragua. “When the President has a decision he will make that announcement and he will make it clear what the basis of that is”. He is set to meet Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who supports remaining in the deal.

Although the White House signaled that Trump was likely to announce an exit from the Paris accord, it made no public announcement Wednesday.

Trump was to announce at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday whether he will keep the United States in the pact or take it out, and a source close to the matter said he was preparing to keep a campaign pledge to leave.

Trump has said he will announce his decision on the climate deal later Thursday.

The United States is the world’s second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases. He said, “I do respect this decision but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the USA and for our planet”. After the meetings concluded, the U.S. refused to sign onto a statement of support for the Paris accord that all other G7 participants approved.

Two senior US officials familiar with Trump’s plans told CNN on Wednesday that the US President is expected to withdraw from the Paris accord. She worked to ensure her father heard pro-Paris viewpoints, including from former Vice President Al Gore. And it could trigger further efforts to erode the landmark climate accord.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change doubter.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also warned Trump against exiting the Paris climate change deal – a treaty ratified by the United States a year ago – in a speech Wednesday, declaring: “The law is the law, and everyone must adhere to it”.

News reports Wednesday that Trump was expected to withdraw from the Paris accord sparked swift and strong reactions.

Elon Musk has President Donald Trump’s ear as a member of the White House’s business advisory council, and he has not been afraid to use it to lobby him on key issues.

Friends of the Earth’s chief executive Craig Bennett said the organisation would campaign against any trade deal with the USA if it “turns its back on its global responsibility to tackle climate change”.

Is there a quicker way to exit the Paris Agreement?

Fox, who has clashed with Trump since last year’s presidential campaign, said the US leader’s decision “condemns this generation and those to come” and would leave “a dark legacy just to satisfy your greediness”. Under those rules, Trump could not complete a USA exit from the agreement until November 4, 2020 – the day after the next presidential election.

In Mexico, former President Vicente Fox criticized Trump’s move, saying on Twitter: “He’s declaring war on the planet itself”.

“Obviously, we are anxious, even though I want to say very clearly that Italy, and I think all of Europe, will push ahead even harder with the Paris agreement”, Galletti said.

He went to add: “So this notion “I am Trump, I am American, America First and I’m going to get out of it” – that won’t happen”.

The possibility Mr Trump – who has previously described climate change as a hoax by the Chinese – could pull out within days was labelled disastrous and as putting the United States on “the wrong side of history” in some quarters. It seems our attempt failed, but the law is the law and it must be obeyed. Taormina is the Sicilian resort town where the Group of Seven leaders met last week.

The Paris climate agreement was established during a 2015 conference in the French capital.

But that is a more radical move, which would further withdraw the United States from all worldwide climate change negotiations. These policies have made it highly unlikely that the United States could honor its Paris pledge to sharply cut carbon dioxide emissions.

Judy Wakhungu, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for environment and natural resources, said her government would be “very disappointed” by a US withdrawal and hoped it could be reversed.

A downward revision would certainly prompt criticism from the worldwide community, but not almost so much as an abandonment.

However, since taking office, the president has had environmentalists on the edge of their seats, planning and then canceling meetings to discuss the agreement, setting deadlines to make his decision and then pushing them back. If they don’t we have to increase the level of ambition. The exit could take as long as one to nearly four years.

