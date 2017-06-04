Musk to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision

Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change spurned pleas from US allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

“If you simply add up the commitments under the Paris deal until 2025, it’s about a trillion dollars a year of investment that is open for bidding”, said Andrew Steer, president and CEO of the World Resources Institute.

Still, Bush made the broad and public case for U.S. leadership in worldwide cooperation, even as his policies in Iraq and Afghanistan frayed some American alliances.

Garcetti is a co-founder of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, which issued a statement signed by him and 60 other mayors pledging to adhere to the climate agreement.

In the USA, the wind and solar industries are already creating jobs at 12 times the rate of the rest of the economy, according to a report earlier this year by the Environmental Defense Fund.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, Trump said. “Together, we will stand by the Paris Agreement, we will implement the Paris Agreement”. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States, which is what it does”, he said.

Conservative-leaning analysts said none of that disappears, regardless of Mr. Trump’s decisions.

“How can President Trump look in the eye the people most affected, including the world’s poorest in the places most affected by climate change now, and those affected by increasingly frequent extreme weather in parts of the USA?”

Bainimarama said the decision is a grave disappointment for places like his Pacific island nation and US coastal cities like NY and Miami that are vulnerable to climate change.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis. “To let the world know that, even if this administration doesn’t yet recognise it, we as citizens won’t go silent on climate change”, Psaki said.

“France will put forward a concrete action plan to increase its attractiveness for researchers and companies in the ecological transition sector and will take initiatives notably in Europe and Africa on this subject”, Macron said.

“We don’t want other countries laughing at us anymore and they won’t”, Trump declared.

The Paris climate accord “would effectively decapitate our coal industry, which now supplies about one-third of our electric power”.

It’s unclear why the United States would need to start such negotiations given that the climate agreement gave each country the ability to set its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Iger’s departure came just a couple of hours after Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, followed through on a promise he made Wednesday to part ways with Trump if the president chose to back out of the accord. The meeting was scheduled before Trump’s climate change announcement was on the calendar.

They warned that U.S. withdrawal from the deal could speed up the effects of global climate change, worsening heat waves, floods, droughts and storms.

In Europe, the top climate official at the European Union, Miguel Arias Canete, decried the USA action.

The White House has told allies the 2015 deal was signed by President Barack Obama out of “desperation”.