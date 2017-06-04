Muslims around the world observe Ramadan

It is considered to be a holy month to Muslims, and this is when they are able to gain merit points at an accelerated pace in order to help turn the scales in their favor when they meet the Almighty face to face. Sawm or fasting is observed throughout the Ramadan month.

During Ramadan the Muslim community abstain from food, drink, smoking and sex between sunrise and sunset, before breaking their fast with the Iftar meal.

It is sacred to Muslims because tradition says the Koran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed during that month.

Hopefully, a closer rapport would have been built through the 30 days of Ramadan as you walk alongside your Muslim friends and family members.

Who can fast in Ramadan? “God wants ease for you, not hardship”. Special arrangements have been made in all mosques to offer Taraweeh prayers.

185. “The month of Ramadan that wherein the Holy Quran was sent down to be a guidance for mankind, and as clear signs of guidance and a criterion (between right and wrong)”. Ramadan is often likened to a spiritual training camp. They have also to avoid sinful behavior that may reduce the reward of fasting, such as fighting, telling lies, insulting, backbiting, and so on.

Ramadan fasting is a leveller of sorts as both the rich and poor are exposed to hunger and thirst at the same time.

Residents of west Mosul in northern Iraq also did not expect a peaceful Ramadan, far from it as Iraqi forces pressed a broad assault on areas still held by IS jihadists. It produces an atmosphere of compassion and nobility. The health benefits of fasting are only just being realized, such as this study here and here. Travelers and children are similarly exempt from fasting. It is especially important at a period our country is going through an economic recession which has made life hard for the greater majority of our people.

In this context, the mystery of fasting is embedded in the Quran as it constantly reminds people of the lives and the fates of their ancestors. Nigerians should dialogue together and have dignified peace at the top of their prayers.

What is the connection between soul and body that the observance of Ramadan seeks to explain?

“This is their gift to the people for the month of Ramadan”, a Government of National Accord statement said.