N Carolina House GOP unveiling tax, employee pay proposals

President Donald Trump indicated to Republicans on Tuesday that they should ignore widespread voter disapproval of his agenda as he urged them to once again jettison filibuster rules in the U.S. Senate in order to ram through a bill that would strip health coverage from an estimated 23 million people over the next decade and pass massive tax cuts for the nation’s wealthiest individuals and corporations.

In reaction to the tweet, Republicans highlighted that they are already using a procedure that would allow the party to pass the two measures on a simple majority vote.

Press secretary Sean Spicer expanded on the tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying Trump has had “long-standing” concerns and “frustration” with the pace of the Senate and wants to see “action”.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, explained that a total repeal of Obamacare would require 60 votes under Senate rules, leaving republicans eight votes short.

The Senate, however, has invoked the so-called “nuclear option” in the past to get certain nominations – most recently of note Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch – through the Senate by a simple majority vote, but there is now no method for doing so with legislation.

“Either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%”.

Mr. Trump also floated the idea of eliminating the filibuster in early May, when it was also dismissed by lawmakers.

Among other things, Republicans rejected attempts by Democrats to eliminate business tax cuts from the companion bill. But the smaller raises for other teachers won’t even cover anticipated health care premium increases, said Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators.

Mr. Trump’s reference to “tax cuts” stands in contrast to his own budget, released last week.

But writing legislation that can pass with only Republican votes has proven agonizing.

The GOP is circumventing a possible filibuster for their healthcare bill by using the budget reconciliation process. The House passed the American Health Care Act to replace Obamacare, but it’s been deemed “dead on arrival” in the Senate, where GOP leaders are frantically trying to devise an alternative plan. The comprehensive Obamacare repeal bill would reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion over the same period of time, in part by rolling back the expansion of Medicare under the Affordable Care Act.

Meanwhile, at least three GOP senators on either end of the party’s caucus have signaled irreconcilable differences, making the path forward far from straightforward.

The Senate approved an $11.8 billion spending plan early Wednesday evening but hours later was still debating amendments to a companion bill that makes policy changes to support the budget.