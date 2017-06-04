N. Korea showing ‘great disrespect’ to China

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday into the Sea Of Japan, South Korean and Japanese officials say, its ninth launch this year.

The agency added that North Korea fired a suspected Scud-type ballistic missile that flew about 450 kilometers (280 miles).

Tensions around North Korea’s activities with both nuclear and non-nuclear weapons have drastically escalated in recent months, after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions.

North Korea is still thought to be several years from its goal of being able to target USA mainland cities with a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in Japan’s.

Shinzo Abe said his country will join the United States in taking concrete action against North Korea, following their latest ballistic missile test.

“North Korea’s continuous provocative actions will cause its own isolation and it will be facing strong punishment from our military, South Korea and U.S. alliance and the global community”, a statement from the Joint Chiefs said.

Suga said no ships or planes appear to have been hit.

His scathing response to the secretive state comes after Kim Jong Un’s regime tested the global community’s patience yet again with another missile launch.

It is still thought to be several years away from this goal, but each new test puts it closer to success. “We agreed at the G7 summit that the North Korean issue is a top priority”.

Saying the UN Security Council has “clear rules” about the use of missiles, China urged North Korea not to violate them.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the launch.

The launch was the third missile test that the North has conducted since President Moon Jae-in took office.

The global community has intensified pressure on the defiant North and the leaders of Group of Seven (G-7) member countries during a meeting in Italy last week urged Pyongyang to “fully comply with all UNSC resolutions and abandon all nuclear and ballistic missile programmes”.

Suga said Japanese officials will discuss North Korea with a senior foreign policy adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Yang Jiechi, who is scheduled to visit Japan later Monday.

“It is a severe threat to the peace and stability of not only the Korean peninsula, but also the global community”, a statement from South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Over the weekend, North Korea staged a third missile test in three weeks.

In an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday before the latest launch, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said a war with North Korea would be “catastrophic“.

There was no immediate comment from North Korea’s state controlled media.

“And in the event of war, they would bring danger to China and to Russian Federation as well”, he said.