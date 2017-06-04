Nadal moves into French Open quarters in ominous style

Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equaling 11th quarterfinal at the French Open by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori looked in trouble against young Korean Chung Hyeon when rain stopped play on Saturday, but recovered to win in five sets.

Rafael Nadal turned 31 on Saturday and he celebrated his birthday in splendid fashion by making the fourth round of Roland Garros in Paris while dropping just one game in his 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 win over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Back in 2005, Nadal became only the second male player after Mats Wilander to win the French Open on his first attempt.

In women’s play, defending champion Garbine Muguruza beat No. 27 Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2, and a couple of unseeded Americans lost to seeded opponents: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic edged Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6, while No. 23 Sam Stosur eliminated qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard secured victory on his third match point when he pushed Bautista Agut to the back of the court with a big forehand that his countryman could only pat back into the net at full stretch.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard next meets either No. 5 Milos Raonic of Canada or Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Two weeks past his 21st birthday, unseeded Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation became the youngest man to reach the French Open’s fourth round since 2009, beating 21st-seeded American John Isner 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).

But he was given a real fright by Argentinian Schwartzman before coming through 5-7 7-5 3-6 6-1 6-1. It’s now 2-1 to Russain Khachanov.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic struggled into the French Open last 16 on Friday, downing battling Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. The match took place in 2014 at the Madrid Open where Nadal cruised to a straight set victory.

Goffin was leading 5-4 in the first set when Zeballos, who had earned his first break point, forced him to the edge of the court near a cover with a deep groundstroke. She will next face the victor of the match between Veronica Cepede Royg and Mariana Duque-Marina.

Chung shocked Nishikori 6-0 in the fourth set of their match to set up a gripping decider on Court 1.