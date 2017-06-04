Nadal races into fourth round

Remarkably, it took just 90 minutes for Nadal to come through this one and secure his place in Round 4, playing some mesmerising tennis along the way. First up in the main stadium at Roland Garros was Nadal, who won 82 points and conceded merely 36 in a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 victory over 63rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Nadal shrugged off the momentary blip to take a two-set lead, while he raced through the final set to win after one hour and 30 minutes on court.

“Before the match I felt well, I was optimistic and I had played two good matches [this week]”, Djokovic said. The 6-0 6-1 6-0 scoreline amply illustrates how that went.

“Honestly I went through so many emotions during this match that I don’t know what to say”.

Admitting that missing the first one and a half sets of Djokovic’s 3hr 18 min battle was unfortunate as it “sets the tone for what’s about to happen in the match“, Agassi added: “Not having that perspective, I was a little out of sorts to figure out early why we were even in this position”.

As far India was concerned, second seed Sania and Ivan Dodig of Croatia reached the second round of mixed-doubles with a 7-5, 6-3 win over unseeded Croatian pair Darija Jurak and Mate Pavic.

No. 5 Milos Raonic continues to dazzle on clay, as he moved past Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1, 1-0. Novak inspired me, he gave me the desire to make that effort.

“It’s a tough match“, said Murray, the runnerup at Roland Garros a year ago. “Today I had experience so that helped a lot”, Williams said.

The fourth seed lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires next Sunday allowed Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili just a single game in a 6-0 6-1 6-0 victory.

In women’s play, defending champion Garbine Muguruza beat No. 27 Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2, and two unseeded Americans lost to seeded opponents: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic edged Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6, while No. 23 Sam Stosur eliminated qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2, 6-2. David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, the No. 20 seed, beat 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic will next play No. 19 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who ousted 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille of France 6-2, 3-6, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. “I won’t get necessarily into the politics on what something should and shouldn’t be called, but I think to some extent definitely there should be some kind of apology and whatever repercussions”.

Goffin caught his foot under the tarp that was folded at the back of the court while chasing down a ball behind the baseline.

Seeded losers in the women’s third round: No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 14 Elena Vesnina, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina.