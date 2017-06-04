Nadal romps into 11th French Open quarters

Nadal is through to his 11th at Roland Garros – equaling Roger Federer’s Open era record.

Nadal, seeking a record 10th championship at the clay-court major, overwhelmed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and has dropped only 20 games so far.

The Dane, previously engaged to Rory McIlroy, said: “I think if everything is calm and good in life, it makes it much easier to focus on the court”.

Muguruza beat Serena Williams in the French Open final previous year. “Now I have a day to rest and get ready”.

Pablo Carreno Busta is coming off a five set win over Milos Raonic that took 60 games to decide.

The 27-year-old Nishikori needed nearly four hours to win 7-5 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 0-6 6-4 in a third-round match finished on Sunday after the previous day’s rain delay.

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza both play Sunday in the fourth round of the French Open, in a packed schedule created by multiple rain postponements.

The 21-year-old won the opening set on Saturday and defused Isner’s big serve to win 7-6 (7/1) 6-3 6-7 (5/7) 7-6 (7/3). Give me Nadal in straight sets, again.

“I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make little better than yesterday”.

South Korean upstart Hyeon Chung took the fight to Japanese star Kei Nishikori in the first third-round meeting between two Asian players at Roland Garros before rain intervened. However, fourth-round opponent Kristina Mladenovic, the French No 1, will have the majority of the crowd behind her on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 14-time major victor believes that some umpires are stricter than others who may afford a player more leeway especially in the red-hot atmosphere of a Grand Slam.

Wozniacki, who made her only other quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2010, will meet Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko next.

“He is a one of the best players in the world, especially on this surface”.

Nadal was nearly flawless, matching Roger Federer’s record of 11 quarter-final appearances in the Paris major – a tally which Novak Djokovic can also equal later in the day.

The 22-year-old victor of the Taipei, Dubai, Istanbul and Rome tournaments will play the next round against Croatian Petra Martic, who defeated Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, 6-1, 6-1.

Croatia’s Martic, a former top 50 player whose ranking slumped after a back injury sidelined her for 10 months, will face Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.