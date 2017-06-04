NASA Reveals the Details of Its Historic Mission To “Touch the Sun”

“This temperature inversion is a big mystery that no one has been able to explain”, says Nicola Fox, project scientist for the Parker Solar Probe, the NASA mission that aims to finally get close to the sun.

This is the first time NASA has named a spacecraft for a living individual.

The mission, formerly known as Solar Probe Plus, is scheduled to launch during a 20 day window between 31 July 2018 and 19 August 2018.

Roughly the size of a small auto, the probe will make 7 flybys of the sun over a 7-year period, in what NASA described as a “mission of extremes”.

First of its kind, this mission to a star will launch in 2018.

In spite of all we now know about our universe, the USA space agency and its counterparts around the world have always been frustrated by how the Sun has closely guarded its secrets.

“The solar probe is going to a region of space that has never been explored before”, said the solar astrophysicist.

Wearing a almost five-inch thick coat of carbon-composite solar shields, the mission, Solar Probe Plus, will reach an orbit within four million miles (6.5 million km) of the sun and will measure activity at its outer surface, known as the “corona“. Parker holds the S Chandrasekhar Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus at the University of Chicago, and NASA is honouring his work in heliophysics. The observations and data could provide insight about the physics of stars, change what we know about the mysterious corona, increase understanding of solar wind and help improve forecasting of major space weather events.

In 1958, Parker, then a young professor at the university’s Enrico Fermi Institute, published an article in the Astrophysical Journal. He theorized that the sun constantly sends out a flow of particles and energy called the solar wind. Its spacecraft, in humanity’s first visit to a star, will get the closest we ever got to the sun.

“It’s a spacecraft loaded with technological breakthroughs that will solve numerous largest mysteries about our star, including finding out why the sun’s corona is so much hotter than its surface”, she said.

“We want to measure the environment there and find what the heating processes really are that make the corona hot and accelerate the solar wind”, said NASA chief scientist Thomas Zurbuchen. I am sure that there will be some surprises.