NASA’s 1st mission to touch the sun to launch in 2018

The space agency’s Parker Solar Probe is due to launch next summer and make its way to the sun’s atmosphere – the corona – about 4 million miles from its surface. The announcement was made at a ceremony at the University of Chicago. The team is also designing solar panels that can swing into and out of the spacecraft, depending on the probe’s distance from the sun. The Parker Solar Probe, named after a famous astrophysicist, will analyse the Sun’s atmosphere, mainly to understand the mechanics of the solar wind which he had discovered.

First of its kind, this mission to a star will launch in 2018.

The NASA aircraft will get the closest the world ever got to the sun.

Parker believed there was high speed matter and magnetism constantly escaping the Sun, and that it affected the planets and space throughout our solar system.

Parker Solar Probe will travel through the Sun’s atmosphere, closer to the surface than any spacecraft before it, facing brutal heat and radiation conditions – and ultimately providing humanity with the closest-ever observations of a star, NASA said. They impact what NASA calls space weather, which can interfere with our satellites.

In 1958, Eugene Parker published an article in the Astrophysical Journal called “Dynamics of the interplanetary gas and magnetic fields“. When Parker first started his research almost 60 years ago, Fox said, “the materials didn’t exist to allow us to be able to do it”.

Wearing a almost five-inch thick coat of carbon-composite solar shields, the mission, Solar Probe Plus, will reach an orbit within four million miles (6.5 million km) of the sun and will measure activity at its outer surface, known as the “corona“.

In the 1950s, Eugene Parker proposed a number of concepts about how stars-including our sun-give off energy.

Many NASA missions have continued to focus on this complex space environment defined by our star – field of research known as heliophysics.

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year, bearing the name of the scientist who predicted the existence of solar wind – the intense flow of charged particles, or plasma, from the sun, which releases them into space like a supersonic wind.

“Parker Solar Probe is going to answer questions about solar physics that we’ve puzzled over for more than six decades”, said Nicola Fox, of Johns Hopkins University, one of the scientists involved in the project.