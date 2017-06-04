NASA’s first mission to ‘touch the sun’

In the latest news, NASA has renamed the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft – humanity’s first mission to a star, which will launch in 2018 – as the Parker Solar Probe in honor of astrophysicist Eugene Parker.

The mission, formerly known as Solar Probe Plus, is scheduled to launch during a 20 day window between 31 July 2018 and 19 August 2018.

“This is the first time NASA has named a spacecraft for a living individual”, said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

At an event at the University in Chicago, NASA announced that it would be naming the spacecraft after Dr Eugene Parker, just days before Dr Parker’s 90th birthday. Yet due to the high temperatures of the sun’s surface, about 1,370 degrees celsius, this time no human will be able to travel inside the spacecraft.”I like to call it the coolest, hottest mission under the sun”, said NASA scientist Nicola Fox.

Wearing a almost five-inch thick coat of carbon-composite solar shields, the mission, Solar Probe Plus, will reach an orbit within four million miles (6.5 million km) of the sun and will measure activity at its outer surface, known as the “corona”. According to CNBC, “the probe will move more than 430,000 miles per hour (the equivalent of traveling from NY to Tokyo in less than a minute) and be seven times closer to the sun than any previous spacecraft”.

The Solar Probe Plus will be protected from the Sun’s brutal heat and radiation by a special carbon-composite heat shield that is 11.43cm thick. One would like to have some more detailed measurements of what’s going on in the solar wind.

Other instruments will determine the structure and dynamics of the plasma and magnetic fields at the sources of the solar wind, and explore mechanisms that accelerate and transport energetic particles. The spacecraft will also fly close enough to the sun to watch the solar wind speed up from subsonic to supersonic. To avoid following the same fate of Icarus, the spacecraft will be covered by a almost 5-inch thick coat of carbon-composite solar shields.With this mission, NASA aims to obtain new insights into solar winds and space weather by collecting more precise data.

