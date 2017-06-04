NASCAR Winner Spotlight: Austin Dillon Wins at Charlotte

Truex Jr and Johnson came close to exiting the race in the first stage while trying to avoid a clash between Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott, one of nine cautions and the only major incident.

A two-time victor on the Xfinity Series circuit, the highest Earnhardt has finished in a year on the Cup Series is third (in 2003). Whether it was a nailbiter in Daytona past year, mishap at Kansas in 2016 or fuel mileage in Charlotte, Truex has seen so many strong efforts fall short.

The victory put Richard Childress Racing’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet back in victory lane for the first time since the late Dale Earnhardt won on October 15, 2000, at Talladega Superspeedway. Richard Childress, Dillon’s grandfather and the vehicle owner for both Dillon and Earnhardt, did not use the number until he promoted his grandson to Cup in 2014.

Truex made a big turnaround in his performances at Charlotte Motor Speedway after going to Furniture Row Racing, based in Denver, Colorado. Danica Patrick led seven laps in the first stage, the first time she’s led a lap since the race in Loudon, New Hampshire, on September 25, 2016. Jones was pitting one stall further down the track than Johnson, forcing the No. 48 Chevrolet to maneuver past him.

Kyle Larson, who entered the race as the points leader, received heavy damage after blowing a right-front tyre on lap 291 and colliding with the wall. Larson had not finished worse than 17th this season.

Larson, the points leader, started in the back because a problem getting through pre-qualifying inspection prevented him from getting on the track for qualifying.

Click on video window below about the No. 3 auto back in Victory Lane. I’ve always said racing is about (more) than just driving so hard. “I could see him saving. Then when I got the news about saving fuel, I did all that I could from that point and just came up a little bit short”. Truex had taken the lead through a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began on lap 63.

A crash 20 laps into the 400-lapper claimed the cars of Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski. The chain reaction occurred after metal debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt’s vehicle flew into Elliott’s auto causing his auto to catch fire. “The bottom was so slippery, I don’t know what kind of race we would have had” without that sealer.

“We got good fuel mileage all day, and it didn’t really make much sense to do anything but that, really”, Alexander, said.

Harvick may have had to work harder than the rest of the field for his seventh straight top 10 here. Dillon squeezed out enough fuel economy to finish eight-tenths of a second ahead of Busch. Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Busch had dominated the night.

“He was the best of all time”, Dillon said of Earnhardt. He then finished fourth and second in Stages 2 and 3, respectively. Truex, who led 392 of 400 laps a year ago, led 108 of the first 200 laps, which included a 1-hour, 40-minute rain delay. Busch took the first stage and Denny Hamlin captured the third. Did it also put Dillon front and center among the next wave of racers supplanting retired or departing stars like Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and, after this season, Dale Earnhardt Jr.?