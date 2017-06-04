Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 6/3/17 NHL Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The Penguins are now two wins from becoming the first back-to-back Stanley Cup victor since the 1997-98 Red Wings.

“We hope maybe a bounce or two go our way like that because they sure are opportunistic”, said Predators center Colton Sissons in reference to the way the Penguins capitalized on their limited chances in game one.

Game 2 is bound to dampen some of that optimism, even with Nashville getting the next two games at home. The score was tied 1-1 through the first two periods before the Penguins exploded early in the third with a three-goal burst that gave them a decisive lead.

Guentzel’s second tally was part of a three-goal third period that helped swing the game in Pittsburgh’s favor. He was pulled when Evgeni Malkin ended Pittsburgh’s surge with his ninth of the playoffs 3:28 into the third.

The floodgates are open in Pittsburgh.

The defending champion Penguins own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Saturday.

The most powerful offence in hockey is proving too much for Pekka Rinne to handle. At the very least, he needs to go to a place where Jake Guentzel, who scored twice, doesn’t exist. Conn Smythe Trophy candidate Evgeni Malkin chose to get in on the action in the third shortly after Guentzel made it 2-1 and Scott Wilson made it 3-1.

The Penguins mustered only 12 shots in Game 1 but won, 5-3, because they made the most of the few scoring chances they had.

It stayed 4-1 after Pittsburgh’s Matt Cullen was ruled offside following a coach’s challenge of a goal by Patric Hornqvist. Two of the biggest stars in hockey tussled against the boards with 7:46 left in a game Pittsburgh had taken over.

Murray dominating goalie battle: Penguins rookie Murray is outplaying his veteran counterpart, and it isn’t close. Rinne seemed shaky, but stopped the next 18 shots he faced until Guentzel scored again 10 seconds into the third period.

For Guentzel, this latest goal-scoring outburst couldn’t have come at a better time for both him and the Penguins. The former second round pick undressed Maatta on a drive to the net and then out-waited Murray for the 1-0 lead. Nashville Predators’ Mattias Ekholm, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin (71) next to Predators goalie Pekka Rinne during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, .

Pittsburgh has just two shots on five power plays and has not scored on any of them.

The Penguins matched their entire shot total from the opener (12) by the end of the first period but still found themselves trying to keep up with the Predators. He eluded Olli Maatta before forcing Matt Murray out of position and finding the back the net. Authorities said Jacob Waddell, of Nolensville, Tenn., is facing charges after allegedly throwing a dead catfish onto the ice during the hockey game, including misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions, as well as a summary count of disorderly conduct.

The Penguins pulled even four seconds after the end of a fruitless power play.

Guentzel tapped home a loose puck under the left arm of Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne at 16:27 of the first. The Pens need to be the team they have been in the regular season, which led the league in shots per game with 33.5, a long way from their playoff average of 29.3.

The Penguins are 7-2 in their last 9 Stanley Cup Finals games, 4-1 in their last 5 vs. a team with a winning record and 4-1 in their last 5 overall.

Nashville has gotten contributions from those like Aberg throughout the playoffs.

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Nick Bonino needed assistance to the locker room after blocking a shot off his left ankle area in the first period, but he returned.

“We talked a lot about elevating our play”, added center Matt Cullen of Pittsburgh’s second intermission.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan is shuffling his lines for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Predators.

“We know that’s not necessarily the way you want to play the game every night”, Crosby said. I like Nashville to inch back into this series with a game three victory.

Catfish watch is on for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Laviolette was purposely vague when asked post-game whether he would stick with Rinne for Game 3 in the Music City on Saturday night, where his team has been almost unbeatable in the playoffs with a 7-1 record on home ice.