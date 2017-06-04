National Basketball Association 2K17 predicts Warriors beat the Cavs with Game 7 blowout

Andre Iguodala came off the bench for Green – who got his second foul after charging into Cleveland’s Kevin Love – and got his first points of the Finals on a dunk, knotting the game at 12-12.

The question arose because as James’ Cleveland Cavaliers were preparing to play the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, someone attacked his house in Los Angeles.

The defensive woes that plagued the Cavaliers late in the regular season were glaring against the star-laden Golden State Warriors in a 113-91 loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant is fired up after one of his many first-half dunks.

In 2015 when the teams met, Kevin Love was hurt and Kyrie Irving did not play after Game 1.

It was an impressive start to “The Trilogy” as the clubs combined for 65 first-quarter points before a sellout crowd of 19,596, putting to rest any concerns about rust from the long break between the conference finals and the NBA’s main event.

Not that anyone expected any different. If so, I’ll pass that time next year living off of the Patriots, Red Sox and House of Cards – Season 6.

“I can’t go out there and do everything on my own or I can’t go out there and just let my teammates do all the work for me”, Durant said Wednesday, a day before the series opener.

After noting that the vandalism had intruded on “one of the greatest sporting events that we have”, James said that if the incident keeps the conversation about racism alive, James said, “then I’m OK with it”.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964.

Last year, his finals slump continued.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said. “I got a promotion when I got to the 30s. My only motivation is to be able to compete for a championship every single year”. Cleveland did the unthinkable and won the series in seven games after being down 3-1, and in the process brought Cleveland its first sports title in 54 years. They have so many ways they can beat you, but the offense will go as Curry and Durant go. “I’m trying to do other things other than just scoring so I can help my team put us in the best situations to win”, Curry said. Kevin Durant did it for the Thunder and LeBron did it for the Cavs.

Durant finished with 38 points and 8 rebounds.

Mike Brown will remain as the Warriors’ acting head coach for at least Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23).

As for the moment when he grasped the Warriors’ free-flowing approach, Brown said, “This is a veteran team that Steve has given a lot of ownership to”. “That’s kind of how I look at it”.

Golden State is a finesse team, and considering Klay Thompson’s recent playoff struggles, he could be the odd man out if the Warriors lose. “He’s put us in a great position”. Whether he realizes it or not, Green is a key to Golden State’s success, his unnecessary fouls are cause for concern.

Said Lue: “They’re the best I’ve ever seen”. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”.

Fans may not look too closely at who made the Warriors-logo jerseys they bought in time for the National Basketball Association finals, but the government is watching carefully and cracking down on manufacturers who violate trademarks.

The Warriors are 12-0 in the playoffs and have won 27 of their last 28 overall.

No one else seemed to show up with the most glaring absences being Tristan Thompson, who had no points and four rebounds and was outplayed at times by Zaza Pachulia, and J.R. Smith, who made just one basket.