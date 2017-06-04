National Basketball Association star LeBron James’ LA home vandalized with racial slur

James, 32, was not at home at the time of the incident and confirmed his family was safe.

By Wednesday afternoon, the gate at James’ house had been freshly repainted. “Time heals all, and at the end of the day, like I said, if this incident that happened to my family today can keep the conversation going and can shine light on us finding a way to keep progressing and not regressing, I’m not against it happening to us again, as long as my family’s safe”. “(It’s) for me to just be able to give them the blueprint as much as I can on what life has to offer, but at the end of the day, they’re going to have to walk their own path.

Police are investigating the graffiti as an act of vandalism and have not determined whether to treat it as a hate crime, another Los Angeles police spokeswoman, Irma Mota, said by phone.

He said regardless of the amount of money one has, or how famous one is, or how well you are admired, being black in the U.S.is tough.

The N-word had already been painted over by Wednesday afternoon, but the worse damage was to James’ family. “We’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America”, James said.

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”, James claimed. It was about dealing with racism, which James said “will always be a part of the world, a part of America”. The basketball player was in Oakland preparing for the NBA Finals when the vandalism took place and the racist message has since been covered up by property management.

Hate crimes rose 20 percent in the US during 2016 amid heightened tensions related to the presidential election, according to the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

James’ teams have made the playoffs in 12 of his 14 campaigns, winning it all on three different occasions prior to this season.

May 31, 5:42 p.m. In May, the Baltimore Orioles’ Adam Jones was allegedly heckled with racist comments while playing in a game at Boston’s Fenway Park, and reporters asked the National Basketball Association player what he thought about the incident. He was on Good Morning America this morning talking to TJ Holmes about his tensions with LeBron, his new beard, and how he’s dealing with fame. Tell us your story.