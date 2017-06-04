National Football League moves to bring back choreography, snow angels after touchdowns

The NFL got around to making some rule changes for the 2017 season.

The result could be more games ending in ties.

Other rule changes include the 75-man roster cuts, overtime and the Injured Reserve.

Many coaches will be grateful to hear this news as it’ll give them one more game to try out players at the bottom of the roster. It should also create a wild few days with so many players not knowing their fate for the upcoming season.

“Offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent will still be penalized”, a league statement said.

After discussions with players, coaches, officials, teams and fans, the National Football League is relaxing their celebration rules to “allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays”. Now two players, instead of one, can be re-activated after spending at least eight weeks on injured reserve. Until now, however, there had been an interim limit of 75 players, usually enforced after the third preseason game. Now, teams can keep all 90 players on their roster for the final exhibition contest, giving them an extra look before meaningful games begin.

One of the constant drumbeats in recent years is for increased player safety.

Commissioner Roger Goddell sent a letter to fans Tuesday that highlighted touchdown celebrations that won’t be flagged next season, a decision aimed at delivering “a more exciting game experience”.

“I would disagree with it, because I think more games are going to end in ties”, Brees said.

For a guy who led the National Football League in rushing touchdowns a year ago with 18, you’d think new Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount would be a little more excited about commissioner Roger Goodell announcing more lenient rules surrounding TD celebrations. They may not be the roster of the team they went through the offseason with, but more tape for 480 players should improve their chances of catching on somewhere. Had this new rule been in place, both players would have been able to come off IR.

Lastly, the owners also voted unanimously to move Super Bowl 55 to Tampa Bay, per multiple reports.