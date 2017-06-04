National Football League says “no records” of Tom Brady concussions

Last season, Tom Brady missed the first four games of the season due to the Deflategate suspension.

According to a reporter for Rhode Island’s Providence Journal, Patriots QB Tom Brady ended up on the injured list in the 2016-17 National Football League season for issues with his legs, mainly-thighs, knees, ankles. The retired runway icon revealed that Brady suffered a concussion last season, one of apparently many that he’s had over the years.

“I don’t think it’s healthy for you to go through like a”, she paused and slapped her hands together. “He does have concussions”.

It’s possible Brady hid his concussion from even the Patriots, but that’s not known at this time. “That can not be healthy for you, right?” she said.

But the New England Patriots could find themselves in some trouble following some eye-opening comments from Gisele Bundchen, the wife of their star quarterback Tom Brady. If Brady were simply hiding the concussion and playing through it, that would obviously put his health in danger.

“I don’t anticipate that we will be commenting [on Gisele’s comments to CBS about Brady’s experience with concussions]”, a Patriots spokesman told FOX Business on Wednesday.

The NFL requires teams to list injuries to players and how it might impact their status for the upcoming game.

The NFL has spent a lot of time setting up protocols for identifying players who have suffered concussions during games and treating those injuries in the days that follow in recent years.

It’s reasonable for Bundchen to want her husband to live a long, happy, and healthy life.

“Are you trying to get him to retire?”

“I’d really not like to get into that”, Brady answered.

“I always said my mid-40s”, Brady said when asked about retirement. He also won his fifth Super Bowl and fourth Super Bowl MVP at age 39.