Nationals insist there won’t be retaliation vs. Giants

He has a 0.331 batting average, a league-leading 15 home runs, a league-leading 44 runs scored, 41 RBIs, and nine intentional walks already.

Harper believed he was justified in taking action because he felt Giants reliever Hunter Strickland intentionally hit him with a pitch.

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and Hunter Strickland of the San Francisco Giants got into an ugly brawl on Monday after Strickland hit Harper in the hip with a pitch in the eighth inning.

Harper said he didn’t go to the plate expecting any animosity from Strickland.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a torn ligament in his left thumb and might need surgery that could sideline him for eight weeks. Harper is not only the best player on the Washington Nationals, but one of the best in all of baseball. Samardzija managed to keep the Nationals scoring somewhat in check but 100 pitches in four innings seemed to be just too much for Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy’s liking, causing him to pull Samardzija after four innings of work. After the second, Harper stared at Strickland as he rounded the bases.

“Hopefully both sides just go about it and play the game and not really worry about things that happened in the past”, Harper said.

In 2014, during the playoffs, Harper twice homered off Strickland in a series the Giants won. They are eligible to play until their appeals are heard. That gave the Nationals a 6-2 lead that the Giants never came close to surpassing.

In this Friday, May 19, 2017, photo, Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper sits in the dugout in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta.

Giants teammates Michael Morse and Jeff Samardzija collided hard as they tried to get between the two fighters, and Harper said it could have been more serious if that hadnt happened. You’re going to attempt to regulate it, and like I said before, I’m so not into over-regulation of anything – my politics are showing through right there – but I don’t know exactly what can be done. “I mean, that’s the prime time to hit somebody if you’re going to hit them, it looked like it was intentional to me”, he said. Although the right-hander’s run of 17 consecutive scoreless innings ended in the sixth, he has gone four straight starts without allowing a home run for the first time in his career. They’ve lost both games of this series, falling 11 1/2 back of the Dodgers, who are now in first place. I just don’t think that the judges, whoever the judges were, have ever been in the situation.