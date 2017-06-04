Nations vow firm stance on climate

Visiting Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials agreed on a joint statement after their meeting in Brussels that was backed by all 28 European Union states and committed the bloc and China to full implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. He did not make such comments during his announcement of his decision on the Paris accord, hailing himself as “someone who cares deeply about the environment”.

The EPA administrator was asked repeatedly whether Trump believes climate change is a hoax, as Trump previously claimed, but refused to give a straight answer.

When Musk, the head of Tesla, counters Trump by quitting two of his advisory councils, he knows he has the vast support of a customer base that feels strongly enough about pollution to splurge on luxury electric vehicles. “We will support them and fight on their side”. A weakening of those standards might help sell more SUVs to US consumers, but automakers still have to design and build electric and other fuel-efficient cars to meet mileage standards in California, China, Europe and elsewhere, Lindland said.

The United States was one of the countries that spearheaded efforts to work out the agreement.

But the White House had to have known it was going to get that question. After meeting in Paris Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Bloomberg announced his foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, will help coordinate a US effort called “America’s Pledge” and will submit a societal NDC – nationally determined contribution – in lieu of a government one.

The loss of the USA as a partner in climate action is a big blow to Beijing. “So I think China is looking for new partnerships”.

Trump said he made a decision to withdraw because the accord had given other countries an unfair advantage over U.S. industry and destroyed USA jobs.

The press conference was held following the 19th China-EU leaders’ meeting. And of course, the partisan gap on this issue makes it clear that Democrats will tilt against his decision on substantive grounds, in addition to the underlying partisanship, which makes them more negative on nearly anything a Republican president might do.

That was a 60 percent increase in spending from the previous year.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said on television the withdrawal would help keep USA energy markets competitive, allowing for a potential for coal.

In addition to expanding its global economic reach in the wake of the U.S. climate pivot, Chinadialogue.net’s Isabel Hilton said China will now also be looking to expand its diplomatic influence. “And that kind of soft power and economic engagement is going to translate very much into political influence”.

So it was fitting that his speech – and his reasoning – on the decision to exit the historic 195-nation accord established in 2015, emphasized American workers and taxpayers who Trump said “absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production”.

United States payments to the UN Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries cope with the effects of climate change, will stop.

“[The US] has detonated this wonderful wave of support and deepened commitment, it’s just fantastic”, Figueres said.

The earliest possible date for America’s official withdrawal from the Paris agreement is November 4, 2020 – the day after the next USA presidential election – although Trump’s current term in office is not due to end until January 20, 2021. But she is happy with how worldwide leaders have reacted to the move in Washington.

In response to Trump’s ignorant rambling, the mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, quickly tweeted: “I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future”. The Paris Agreement was created to accommodate entire nations, not individual cities.

Rebecca Lindland, an executive analyst with Kelley Blue Book, said Trump’s decision won’t have an immediate impact on automakers, who had no specific targets to meet under the Paris agreement.