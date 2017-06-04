NATO Allies Need To Pay Their Fair Share

Trump indifferently shoved aside Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic – nearly like a bulldozer steamrollering past insignificant elements in its path – as he walked with leaders of various NATO countries during his Thursday visit to the organisation’s new headquarters in Brussels. “The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security”, the president said.

Trump said there is no relationship that it cherishes more than the special relationship between the United States and the UK.

In a written statement, Trump called the alleged leaks “deeply troubling” and said he was asking the Justice Department and other agencies to review the matter.

There was also friction with British Prime Minister Theresa May after United Kingdom intelligence furiously blamed the USA for leaking evidence photos from the Manchester bombing to the New York Times.

Video circulated online also showed that at one point, Mr Trump used his hand to push aside Montenegro’s prime minster, Dusko Markovic, as leaders milled about during the meeting.

Trump issued his sharp rebuke to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation from Brussels – he once called it a hellhole – where he addressed leaders at both the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, alliances whose necessity he has questioned.

The Trump administration has argued that the USA standards are tougher than those set by China, India and others, and therefore have put American businesses at a disadvantage.

Trump’s apparent insults of NATO-member spending came just days after a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 and injuring dozens of others.

“I didn’t register what happened, I only saw it later on social networks”, Mr Markovic said later. One potential compromise that’s emerged involves staying in the climate accord but adjusting the US emissions targets.

“Some issues remain open, like climate and trade”.

During his presidential campaign, Trump cast doubt on NATO, calling it “obsolete” and calling out 23 out of 28 NATO members who are not meeting their pledge to pay 2% of their GDP to fund NATO.

The leaders also endorsed the appointment of an anti-terror co-ordinator to oversee their efforts, and chose to increase the number of flight hours of a surveillance plane watching the skies over northern Iraq and Syria. “And I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today – we means Mr. President and myself – that we have a common position, common opinions about Russian Federation”, said Tusk, who said unity needed to be found around values like freedom and human rights and dignity.

The White House has been jubilant over the trip’s results so far, and content to let the images of Trump meeting with world leaders tell the story instead of the president’s own unpredictable words.

Plenty of people are also talking about French President Emmanuel Macron, who swerved out of the way to greet the leaders of Germany, NATO, Belgium and then President Trump, where he received that signature handshake.