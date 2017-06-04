NATO to be full member of global coalition against ISIS: Chief

US President Donald Trump on Thursday intensified his accusations that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies were not spending enough on defence and warned of more attacks like this week’s Manchester bombing unless the alliance did more to stop militants.

“NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations”, Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump is in Brussels at NATO’s new headquarters for his first summit with the other 27 members of the military alliance. “Many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years and not paying in those past years”.

Mr Trump appeared to have been talking to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before the now infamous “shove”, who can be seen smiling at the US President until he stands directly in front of him, excluding Mr Orbán from the group’s conversation.

One paper, Vijesti, mocked the President and declared: ‘It seems Donald Trump did not want that anyone to overshadow his presence at the summit’.

Shortly before his address, Trump had ran into his first problems of a landmark European trip, embarrassingly called out in public over Russian Federation and on leaks from the probe into the Manchester terror attack. “This is why we will indeed make our contribution to security and solidarity in the common alliance”, she said.

“I will be making clear to President Trump today that intelligence that is shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure”, May said.

Tusk, a Communist-era dissident who once listed Trump among risks to the world order alongside Russia, China and Islamist violence, said he had tried to impress on the billionaire US president a need for Transatlantic cooperation to promote “values” like human rights and not just selfish “interests”.

Even when a moment created to affirm some of America’s basic principles is dangled before him, President Donald Trump has a way of batting it aside.

“It is natural that the President of the United States is in the front row”.

All member states have previously pledged to work toward spending 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

“We will have a very robust discussion on trade and we will be talking about what free and open means”, said White House economic adviser Gary Cohn to pool reporters Thursday.

Trump, a real estate magnate, called the building “beautiful” and joked that he did not dare ask how much it cost. Other meetings over the two days will include discussions of global economy and climate, a meeting with small African nations – Trump will be seated between the leaders of Niger and Tunisia – and migration issues.