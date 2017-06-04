NBA commissioner would prefer more competition

And in Game 1, the Warriors demolished them so thoroughly in a 113-91 win on Thursday that you wonder how the Cavaliers – or anyone else – could ever beat them.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball.

Cavaliers-Warriors Part III of their NBA Finals trilogy has begun and Golden State guard Stephen Curry is wearing a sleeve on his right arm in Game 1.

But after a 13-0 run to open the second half with help from four of Cleveland’s 20 turnovers, the game was never close, leaving Cleveland to figure out a way to regroup before Game 2 on Sunday. There was little in the way of hesitation or nerves from Durant, who finished with a game-high 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

“I imagine I’m going to coach until Steve tells me he’s ready”, Brown said.

Durant has been showcasing much of his offensive weaponry – dunks, 3-pointers, and backing Kyrie Irving down the lane easily while being fouled.

McGee has emerged as a significant contributor off the bench during the playoffs for the Warriors.

Once in the first half, despite seven days off coming into Thursday, the camera lingered on James after something went against the Cavaliers. That was the case the last time Under Armor/Stephen Curry released a shoe, but this time I don’t think there will be a problem.

“This is a great opportunity for our players to have another meaningful game against good competition”, Pioneers head coach Federico Molinari said. Kevin Love grabbed 21 rebounds and scored 15 points, while Tristan Thompson was held scoreless and to four boards.

Curry started wearing the black sleeve in Game 4 of the Western Conference final after a fall the previous game led to a flare up of bursitis. Golden State’s off-ball defensive activity caused problems for James, who committed eight turnovers against his eight assists. The Warriors ruthlessly turned defense into offense, as both Durant and Stephen Curry feasted on trailing threes.

Golden State was up 60-52 at the half, and that was despite shooting 19-of-34 at the rim in the first half and being 3-of-13 from three.

They still lead Cleveland, 55-45 late in the first half.

Cavaliers: James’ 3-pointer in the third quarter moved him past Reggie Miller (320) for second place on the National Basketball Association postseason list, which is led by Ray Allen with 385. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. Klay Thompson, playing more stellar defense while missing all five of his 3-point tries and scoring just six points, notched his 77th career postseason game to tie Jeff Mullins for most in franchise history.

With the addition of former League MVP Kevin Durant in this year’s Golden State Warriors’ lineup, would they be able to gather enough firepower topple the defending champs Cleveland Cavaliers? Curry became the fifth player in National Basketball Association history with 300 career playoff 3s after coming in with 295.