NBA Finals 2017: Cavaliers say they ‘need’ JR Smith to shoot more

Thompson was held scoreless and contributed just four rebounds in 22 minutes of a 113-91 loss to the Warriors in Game 1. “They capitalised. And we get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in game two”.

Durant and Curry combined for 66 points and 18 assists, moving the Warriors three straight wins from becoming the first team to go unbeaten on the way to a title. It was a great start for Durant and the Warriors but he knows that there is still much work to be done. While Cleveland searches for the right adjustments, Golden State’s roster of perfectionists believes it can play far better still with KD and Steph leading the way, or any of the others who are capable of getting hot in a hurry. It didn’t matter who I was guarding, I was trying to make it tough on them just to get a good look.

The Warriors are plenty confident even if Cleveland closes out on the perimeter.

Since Durant’s move to Golden State, Thompson’s offensive contribution has become less important but it’s his defence that has made the team such an unbeatable machine.

Cleveland shot 11 for 31 from long range and the Warriors 12 of 33.

Wednesday, June 7: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State.

“They do a great job of taking away the 3”, Smith said of Golden State.

For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn’t change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road. It’s never about how you get knocked down. That’s what you dream about as a kid, to play at the highest level… A win here, tying the series at one all as it shifts back to Cleveland, would be huge. “He just continues to keep shooting and stay aggressive on both ends of the floor”, Durant said on Saturday during his media availability.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers”. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”. But also had some when I got caught in the air and tried to make some skip passes and they were able to pick them off.

“That’s like throwing the ball to (NFL hall of famer) Deion Sanders”.

James won his first of three championships against his rival Durant, but that rivalry has now come full circle with Golden State and Cleveland meeting for the third time in as many years to determine the 2017 National Basketball Association champs.