NBA Finals 2017 Cavaliers vs. Warriors FREE livestream Game 2

If there is one thing everyone agrees on about Game 2, it’s that the Cavaliers are going to get physical.

Golden State converted the turnovers and offensive rebounds into 39 points, allowing the Warriors to pull away despite shooting just 42.5 percent.

“We know that one day it may be me”, said Durant, who scored 38 points in Game 1 and is averaging 26.4 in the postseason, “one day it may be Steph, Klay, Draymond, you know…”

James, who last month overtook Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader, was coached by current Warriors acting coach Mike Brown with the Cavaliers, who appreciates the streak and the longevity James has shown in reaching eight career NBA Finals, the last seven in a row. “We would win. We just gotta worry about us, understand that no matter what they do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, they can’t beat us“.

Two teams that believe they can improve on their opening performance today in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

“When you have that margin of victory, they will let the game go a little bit further as far as contact”, said Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala. Part of that is being physical, but a larger part is just making better decisions on defense, particularly in transition where the Cavaliers were bad. I had two charges – that’s aggression, I can take those. You have to play hard to a level where it’s past the thermostat. “The bigs are wrestling down there, and I’m going to keep wrestling down there and get me some offensive rebounds”. First and foremost, then make sure Golden State’s sharpshooters have a hand in their face. But also had some when I got caught in the air and tried to make some skip passes and they were able to pick them off. Those are like pick-sixes.

“That’s like throwing the ball to (NFL hall of famer) Deion Sanders”.

James won his first of three championships against his rival Durant, but that rivalry has now come full circle with Golden State and Cleveland meeting for the third time in as many years to determine the 2017 National Basketball Association champs.

Thompson added that even if he cannot secure rebounds in Game 2, he has to focus on at least getting in position to potentially tip the loose ball out to a teammate so he can get the rebound and retain the possession. Thompson ranked 15th in the league with 9.2 rebounds a game. I wouldn’t have done my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment….

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (34) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

“I have to bring more energy”, the Canadian said. “We just play physical”, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith said. “I don’t know about that”, Smith said. “We know Cleveland are going to play better. But we have to control the ball as well”. We will play better. They flipped the script on Golden State, attacking them in this area they’re supposedly so good at, the transition play, and it worked. “So when we get stops, we have to get out and run and play with pace”. They can do better in this category, but it also is fraught with risk. In a split second, Green is pushing the ball up the floor and Warriors are at their most risky.

To be fair, Cleveland dominated the Warriors in fast break points a year ago.

“This is definitely going to be a track meet”, Iving said.