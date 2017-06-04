NBA finals 2017 GST times and TV schedule

“I couldn’t have made everybody (else) in the West better”. The Warriors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 NBA Championship games, 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 3 or more days rest and 20-6-1 ATS in their last 27 games overall. The Warriors are strong favorites, according to Las Vegas bookmakers.

Cleveland came through the East by winning 12 of their 13 games and will look to defend their title against the Warriors, who were a flawless 12-0 as they came through the Western Conference play-offs. But they displayed their superiority over the final two games to wrap up the series. The Cavs were pushed in individual games in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, but even the Celtics were drilled in two home-game blowouts. So, I still got ties out there. We never really had a second guy who was a perennial year-to-year second guy besides LeBron.

“We’re definitely disappointed. I felt like if we weren’t, it would be a problem”, Bradley said.

It’s LeBron’s 7th straight NBA Finals, a feat only accomplished by Bill Russell.

The big thing is that, as far as his total in points goes, James has a chance to put some major distance between himself and everyone else for the foreseeable future. “We want to go take back a championship, that’s just the nature of a competitor and I think that’s the mindset of everyone in this organization to go take back what they took from us”. Every night was challenging, and you can’t just sleepwalk through a season, sleepwalk through the playoffs and expect to be here.

The Warriors going undefeated the first three rounds, with coach Steve Kerr debilitated with a spinal condition, shows not only the collective talent Kerr oversees, but the planning Kerr did. They’re coming out and they’re hitting us, they don’t care who you are.

Another teammate, Draymond Green, believes the Warriors and Cavaliers easily advancing in the playoffs is a “great thing” for the National Basketball Association.

I’m taking the points in game one.

Wow. And now he’s doing something most people don’t get to do.

“So maybe there’s just not an understanding of what you’re watching”. “We think we have a good group of guys, guys that compete, that play hard, and we still have to keep growing as a group, getting better and we obviously see that the team to get past is Cleveland“.

If you don’t want to rile up friends and relatives over the long weekend, you might also steer clear of the James-Jordan comparison.

Jordan played 15 seasons in the National Basketball Association, was a five-time MVP, six-time champion, 11-time scoring champion and a defensive juggernaut. By sweeping the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, they became the third team to enter the Finals without a playoff loss and the first to win its first 12 games in a single playoffs.

LeBron James called the Warriors a “juggernaut”, and Green said “there’s always a mutual respect”.

Durant’s only other time in the Finals was in 2012 when he was with Oklahoma City, but the Thunder lost to the Miami Heat in a series that made James a champion for the first time. On the strength of a 15-0 run, Isaiah Thomas’ 25 points and Kelly Olynyk’s 17 off the bench, the Celtics cruised to a 99-86 victory in Golden State on March 8.