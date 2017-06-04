NBA Finals MVP Odds: Kevin Durant favored to win 5/31/17

But it is just as hard to count LeBron out of any series he plays in, especially with the way Kyrie has played in the past two games.

In many statistical categories, this year’s team was superior to the record 73-win club. The Golden State Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday i.

You can bet the farm James is gonna go off in the NBA Finals.

Such are the storylines in the National Basketball Association final that begins Thursday night in the insane loud Oracle Arena that one of the best players of his generation is in danger of falling into an “oh, yeah, him too” crevice in the lead-up to the series.

The surprise is that I’m picking Golden State to win in four straight games. The 2016 season ended on the night of June 19, and ever since then the Warriors and Cavaliers have been betting favorites to get back here.

The Cavs will help defensively by leaving Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala because they can not help off the other Warriors shooters.

Not that anyone expected any different.

So who wins: Cleveland, led by James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love or Golden State, led by Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?

James (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013), Durant (2014) and Curry (2015, 2016) have collected seven of the last eight Most Valuable Player awards. We’re doing fine without me.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964. Putting Durant on Golden State’s team creates a talent imbalance that would mean Cleveland’s three stars – LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love – would each need to play an “A-plus” series for the Cavs to win four games.

I think each team steals a road game early in this series, but then the home teams will hold serve in Games 5, 6 & 7.

I don’t know. Ultimately I don’t think I can worry about that. Golden State won in 2015, Cleveland erased a 3-1 deficit to win its first championship a year ago, and the rubber match that was expected all along was set up easily with the teams combining for just one loss through three rounds. “Obviously when you play against somebody and it’s the third time in a row and split the seasons and championships, they don’t like each other”. “But at the end of the day winning a championship is winning a championship”.

This year’s finals matchup also marks the third consecutive year that tickets at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena are significantly cheaper than tickets at Golden State’s Oracle Arena in Oakland. He is also averaging career playoff highs in shooting percentage (.566) and 3-point shooting (.421) while grabbing 8 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists. He worked with LeBron James in his first five-season stint, but did not have him on the roster for his return season in 2013-14. His coach that year was Mike Brown, who has served as acting coach for the Warriors while Steve Kerr is out following complications from back surgery.

Because of the dominance of these two great teams, the NBA Playoffs haven’t been too thrilling to watch. Those comments lit a fire under the Warriors and they wanted to prove to the world that they can beat the Cavs in the Finals at full strength.

“Just because it was so close and we didn’t get the job done”, Curry told me. We have a bigger goal in mind.

To a much lesser degree, the other potential issue that could derail the Warriors in these Finals is Thompson’s cold shooting in the postseason.

“I take pride in [playing] both sides of the ball, defense as equally as offense”, Thompson said. “It’s definitely exciting. I feel blessed to be in this position to compete for a championship”. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”.

As unsafe a scorer as he is from outside or driving to the hoop, James also threatens by being able to find teammates such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love with passes when defenders focus too much on him.

The Warriors have already cruised into the NBA Finals opening in Oakland with an unprecedented 12-0 playoff record. The Cavs haven’t been far behind, losing only in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final to Boston.

LeBron James, meanwhile, essentially cares less about the regular season, but he’s in an unprecedented seventh straight NBA Finals overall and eighth career.