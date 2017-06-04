NBA Finals pick: Cavaliers stun Warriors in six games

Oh, and there’s Golden State’s Stephen Curry. The favorite in the opener of the NBA Finals has covered 11 of the past 12 years.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors both believe they have more to offer than in years past as they meet for the third consecutive year in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday night.

Durant is looking to win his first NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors will win the NBA Finals in 5 games. Golden State will also have to make sure Curry doesn’t expend excessive energy guarding Irving. The two best teams in the National Basketball Association back to duke it out for the third year in a row.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Watching Part II of the Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals trilogy last spring, Kyle Korver came to a realization. “I’m excited this worked out that I could be here”.

So good are the Warriors, who have finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the last three seasons and added four-times scoring champion Durant last offseason, that Van Gundy referred to the 2015 National Basketball Association champions as a “dynasty”. Putting Durant on Golden State’s team creates a talent imbalance that would mean Cleveland’s three stars – LeBron, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love – would each need to play an “A-plus” series for the Cavs to win four games.

“It’s pretty intense”, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia said.

Is it good optics for the league that there’s a sense right now the other 28 teams are just along for the ride?

Durant took heat for leaving behind a solid Oklahoma City squad that pushed the Warriors to the brink of elimination in last year’s Western Conference final, but the move has paid off so far.

His hope, as well as Golden State’s, is that the shots start falling in games like they do at the team’s practice facility. He’s been everything you want in a role model and more.

Durant will have to be more than just big on the offensive end. But it was all worth it because of the quest for a championship.

“Just because it was so close and we didn’t get the job done”, Curry told me.

“So, when I hear people say that these are now the two teams that are dynasties”.

James became the first player to lead an NBA Finals in every major statistical category with 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots a game past year. “This is really the grudge match”. But the reigning champs have also ripped through this postseason with a 12-1 record going into the Finals. Last year, my family in the Bay Area went into deep depression when King James took the Trophy.

The Warriors finished the regular season with the best record in the league 67-15.

“They know they left a ring on the table”, Barnes said of his teammates. We didn’t talk about championships or anything. LeBron is going to have to guard Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson.

Some have waited longer than others. Aside from Game 1 against the Spurs, the Warriors began the fourth quarter of their first playoff game this season tied with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The comparisons were there throughout the season, and some even said Curry is not the same player with Durant alongside. I don’t feel like we’re underdogs.