NBA Finals pick up where they left off

The same teams meet in a third straight National Basketball Association finalNBA final for the first time in league history starting Thursday (Sportsnet, 9 p.m.) when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers face off in a rubber match that’s been anticipated since last year’s seven-game series ended. He is two three-pointers shy of passing Reggie Miller (320 3FGM) for 2nd place on the NBA’s playoff three-pointers made list. They were flat against the Spurs and, with more than a week off, they could be step slow again in this round. The 2017 NBA Finals begin Thursday night, and here’s how you can tune in. They’ll get two days off to decipher what happened, to try and do what no team has been able to do yet, before Game 2 tips off on Sunday.

Draymond Green says he’s learned from his costly flagrant fouls past year.

The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1. How do you follow all that up?

Durant played well in his first Finals trip but didn’t have the help he has now with a two-time MVP in Curry, one of the league’s best two-way players in Thompson and a do-it-all demon like Green.

LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD.

Although Williams and Korver are making their first trip to the championship series, the Cavaliers are set to make their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals. In the half-court, defense is key. Warriors guard Stephen Curry finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists. The Cavs’ stunning comeback from 3-1 down in the series to end an infamous title drought and raise spirits across Cleveland is the stuff of legends. Or will LeBron James, maybe the best player of all-time (at least the most athletic) pull it off? In 2015, LeBron James was left alone after injuries to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

“Everybody’s excited about it, but it’s still kind of business as usual, we’re not finished yet type of attitude, which is great“, Warriors forward Draymond Green said.

“Last year had some of the best ratings in National Basketball Association history”.

They’ll be energized, but potentially too energized. This year they were smarter.

SHOOTING GUARD: Klay Thompson vs. J.R. Smith.

“But the thing that surprises you the most when you get around him is how intelligent he is”.

“I saw the quote from Kevin Love that he’s surprised”.

Van Gundy also thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have a shot against the Warriors this time around. The Cavs were bad from the all-star break to the end of the season on defense.

The two will meet on that same court where things came to a close previous year, for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ABC.

These two teams have been eyeing each other and planning for each other since last June. “But it doesn’t mean anything going into the next series and we have to understand that”. LeBron is the best player. And a year ago, after setting a record for regular season victories, they felt the Cavs stole away a championship that was rightly theirs.