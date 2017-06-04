NBA Finals Preview: How Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors match up

The last two players to win NBA Finals MVP that weren’t LeBron James are Kawhi Leonard and Andre Iguodala. Walton coached the Warriors to a 39-4 win-loss record before Kerr took the reigns back.

The intrigue of will he or won’t he coach in the Finals was building in the run up to tonight’s opening game.

Love was thought to be the critical third partner of a “Big Three” in Cleveland with James and dynamic guard Kyrie Irving. The fans will find out this Thursday if the GSW can exploit their home court benefit to get an early advantage over the defending champions Cleveland Cavs, or if Lebron James and his crew can score an early upset before heading back to OH for Game 3. Golden State defeated the short-handed Cavaliers in just five games in 2015. The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead previous year as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Not that anyone expected any different. But it’s a amusing thing while you wait what seems like a lifetime for basketball between the Conference and NBA Finals. “I’m trying to do other things other than just scoring so I can help my team put us in the best situations to win”, Curry said.

But in 1923, the Yankees, playing their home games in the original, brand-new Yankee Stadium, got the best of the Giants, winning the World Series in six games.

Green says he took lessons from what happened past year but is not haunted by it. “To be able to last year knock off that Warriors team that won 73 games – and even though that team this year didn’t win as many games – to beat that team when they’d added Kevin Durant would be remarkable”, said Jones.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said. But just getting a chance to see how they play, the style of play, how fast they play, you can’t really simulate that in practices. “My only motivation is to be able to compete for a championship every single year”. The Warriors host Game 5, if necessary.

But Adams says they’ve missed Kerr’s special leadership style, and will miss it if he’s not on the bench for the Finals, when the pressure is most intense.

No one else seemed to show up with the most glaring absences being Tristan Thompson, who had no points and four rebounds and was outplayed at times by Zaza Pachulia, and J.R. Smith, who made just one basket.

“LeBron is probably the second-greatest player ever”.

James had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, the first time in his career he managed a playoff double-double before halftime.

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again, finishing with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in his first NBA Finals for Golden State to lead the Warriors past LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-91 Thursday night in Game 1.

That ban helped the Cavaliers win game five and start their historic fightback from 3-1 down to win the crown, handing the Warriors a gut-wrenching defeat. Don’t let it overtake what’s at stake, but you can feel a little redemption if you want.

“I think more than anything, that’s what [LeBron] means”. James has called Golden State a “juggernaut” but the Warriors aren’t buying all that talk.

One of the few things that hasn’t gone right for Golden State this postseason has been Klay Thompson’s shooting. He’ll have to overcome an occasionally shaky jump shot, snake through multiple long-armed, tough defenders, and find the open man when swarms of Warriors come after him.

“He’s their motor”, Thompson said of Green. “So I feel great”. Obviously shots are falling. Will the Warriors get revenge and bounce back after blowing a 3-1 series lead in last year’s NBA Finals?

One of just seven players to make over 2,000 3-pointers in an National Basketball Association career, now tied with Jamal Crawford and Vince Carter at 2,049, Korver still has game-changing potential left. Despite the glory of being crowned the best team in the National Basketball Association, that is not the only thing worth talking about. “The bad news is two of our teams had to play against each other instead of both of them playing to get in themselves”.