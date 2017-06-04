NBA FinalsCurry urged teammates to just be themselves vs Cavs

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Curry spoke up, just in case his Golden State Warriors needed another reminder from their MVP and leader.

The other end of the court has been more of a challenge this post-season for Thompson, who has posted two of the top seven 3-point seasons in National Basketball Association history the past two seasons and is a 42 per cent shooter for his career from long range. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves”.

“If he’s not making shots, he’s still a respected shooter and nobody’s going to give him open shots if he starts to miss”, Durant said.

But after a 13-0 run to open the second half with help from four of Cleveland’s 20 turnovers, the game was never close, leaving Cleveland to figure out a way to regroup before Game 2 on Sunday.

“We have to stop the ball first and foremost”, said Cleveland’s Kevin Love, whose 21 rebounds in Game 1 were a franchise postseason record. His performance nosedived in Games 6 and 7, especially on the defensive end, as he dealt with nagging back pain. On any given day trying to guard Lebron James is going to be a handful, just ask the Boston Celtics, who kept having mismatch issues with him in the first two games of the eastern conference finals. When you play good defense and Tristan is getting offensive rebounds, that demoralizes your defense. “In five, 10 years, they’ll remember a ring”. In many ways, the Cavaliers’ best defence in this series will be a sound, secure offence if they hope to limit the Warriors’ transition looks. The lasting image was James’ chase-down block on Iguodala late in Cleveland’s Game 7 win.

His presence also forced James to work on the defensive end, sapping some needed energy he needs on offense if Cleveland is going to keep up with Golden State. There was a concerted effort by Ty Lue and his charges to play a more inside game, after all trying to out play a almost 50% three point shooting team by jacking up shots from deep is not exactly a winning formula.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”. “It’s going to get harder and harder as we go when the stakes rise, but you have to stay focused”. “They capitalized. And we get an opportunity to get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game 2″. “If I score six points a game and it gets us four wins and an National Basketball Association championship, I can do that every year”. We made a lot of mistakes.

“I think it’s part of the reason people enjoy watching us play”. “You see the beauty in the pass”.

Kerr has spoken to the team in the locker room at times before games and at half-time while absent from the bench decisions during games. What do you do?

“We have to take away the easy baskets, I thought we did a poor job limiting their easy baskets”, Lue said.

Cleveland is in somewhat of a pickle when it comes to deciding how fast to play in this series.