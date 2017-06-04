NBC’s Megyn Kelly lands Putin interview for newsmagazine

Kelly, the former Fox News talkshow host who jumped to NBC News in January, will be debuting her summer newsmagazine “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly“, said USA Today. And Kelly has a notable get as her first guest: a fella named Vladimir Putin. That has some already criticizing Kelly’s choice of attire as inappropriate for the occasion. “#boycottMegyn”, wrote a Twitter user. Velvet off the shoulder dress to talk to Putin?? The PM seemed to be a little taken aback, but replied with a “yes”, and chose to ignore her question with a casual laugh.

Watch the interview with Vladimir Putin on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly airing June 4 on NBC at 7 p.m., ET/PT. “More tonight @NBCNightlyNews”, Kelly tweeted. That’s why we wonder if we should read anything into her choice of dress for the occasion: a blue velvet off-the-shoulder dress with spaghetti straps.

The media felt that her attire was really “unprofessional” and made them feel like she is once again working FOX News, where late Roger Ailes made women anchors wear short skirts and high heels, and caked up makeup.

Megyn Kelly must be ruing the she didn’t do her homework better before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in St. Petersburg.

Remember when Megyn Kelly was getting stick for rumors she would interview the Kardashians to kick off her new show? When she addressed her co-hosts back in NY, she acknowledged both Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, but forgot to greet Kotb. She spoke with Putin ahead of the interview, however, which is where the blue dress photos came in. Corporate sister Showtime is airing four shows featuring Stone’s interviews with Putin starting June 12.

Jessica McBride is a Heavy contributor.

Guthrie also offered up some tips for how Kelly can adjust to her new schedule.

But she appears cozy with Lauer.