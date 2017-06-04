NCAA Baseball Tournament: Coastal and SC out, Clemson to host Regional

The field of 64 is set for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Coastal Carolina will not have an opportunity to defend its 2016 NCAA national baseball championship this postseason. It’s the second time in three years the Gamecocks have missed out on the tournament. The Gamecocks lost eight consecutive series in the regular season.

“You know we’ve been in the thing a lot more than we haven’t”, Coach Gary Gilmore said. “We underachieved compared to who we are and we’re going to come back and get after it next year”. While numerous berths were automatic via Big South Conference tournament championships, the Chants received at-large berths in 2005, 2013 and 2015.

At the end of the NCAA selection South Carolina’s name was not called and their season officially ended Monday afternoon. They went 4-8 against teams that are top-10 in the RPI.

The Chants are ranked 57th in the RPI, which is third in the conference behind South Alabama at 33 and Louisiana-Lafayette at 55. The Tigers are one of 16 regional hosts.

They open the tournament against UNC Greensboro on Friday at 7 p.m.