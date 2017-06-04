Players may win other prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.

The jackpot has swelled to an estimated $302 million, the Massachusetts Lottery announced.

The last time the Powerball winning amount was this huge was in February 22, 2017 when an anonymous Purdue University graduate working at a Lafayette manufacturing facility in IN took home $435.3 million. The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery. Winners can also choose a lump-sum cash payment of just over $187 million.

Though Wednesday evening’s Powerball drawing is far from a record, tickets are still selling briskly for the chance at a worry-free life of ease. The drawing is at 7:29 p.m. Deadline is 7:08 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Canadians are legally entitled to play Powerball in this manner, because Powerball tickets purchased in OR through theLotter never leave the state.

Sales of tickets end at least an hour prior to the official draw.

The POWERBALL jackpot has rolled 16 times since the April 5, 2017, drawing and has generated more than $22.6 million in contributions to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

You visit your state’s Powerball website to know the results of the drawing, watch Powerball being drawn live on the television, or get the barcode on your Powerball ticket scanned at any Lottery retailer.