New Orleans removes last Confederate monument

Crews in New Orleans on Friday used a crane to lift a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee off its pedestal as the city removed the last of four monuments its leaders see as racially offensive.

The Lee statue has stood atop Lee Circle – previously known as Tivoli Circle before also being renamed for General Lee – since 1884.

“Na na na na, hey, hey, hey, goodbye!” some in the crowd cheered as the statue was lowered onto a flatbed trailer.

Landrieu said Friday afternoon that the monuments represent a “sanitized” view of the Confederacy. “(The monuments) were erected purposefully to send a strong message to all who walked in the shadows (of them) about who was still in charge in this city”, Landrieu said. After Roof’s capture, state lawmakers voted to move the Confederate battle flag that once flew on statehouse grounds to a museum.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – They were among the city’s oldest landmarks, as cemented to the landscape of New Orleans as the Superdome and St. Louis Cathedral: a stone obelisk heralding white supremacy and three statues of Confederate stalwarts.

The Robert E. Lee statue was a familiar landmark for tourists and commuters who travel busy St. Charles Avenue by auto or on one of the city’s historic streetcars.

The City Council approved Landrieu’s proposal to remove the monuments in 2015. Recent court rulings cleared the way for the monuments to be removed and relocated following heated public debate and legal fights.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu began pushing for the monuments’ removal in 2015 after Dylann Roof massacred nine black Charleston churchgoers.

While many were supportive of removal, opinions varied widely in the crowd of hundreds that gathered to watch Friday. The Lee monument was dedicated in 1884 on the birthday of the first US president, George Washington.

Tempers cooled when police recovered the flag and returned it. The general had towered over the city for more than 100 years, but after white supremacist Dylann Roof massacred nine black churchgoers in fellow former Confederate state SC, the wisdom of honoring Lee so publicly was called into question.

The city’s famed Uptown streetcar line wraps around the circle, and almost all Carnival parades traverse it near the end of their route. He added that they were erected years after the Civil War ended by people who wanted to show that white supremacy still held sway in the city.

Three other Confederacy-related statues were removed at night.

The city had kept quiet about the timing of the earlier ones, citing what it said were threats that some had made toward contractors who would do the work. It’s an image of Lee standing tall in uniform, with his arms crossed defiantly, looking toward the northern horizon from atop a roughly 60-foot (18 metres )-tall column. It towered over the street also named after him.

For Mayor Mitch Landrieu to compare these statues to the same as “burning a cross on someone’s yard” is ludicrous. More important is the challenge of creating something new, lovely and hopefully far more unifying, so that the wounds that both the statues’ presence and their removal caused can start to heal.

Private funding raised by the city will pay for the removal of the landmarks, Landrieu’s office has said.

The area that formerly housed the Jefferson Davis statue will soon feature an American flag, the city announced Thursday night.

Al Kennedy, who is white and a former New Orleans School Board member, backed the removal of the statues.

The Louisiana Legislature is considering a measure that would hinder local governments from removing war memorials, including those from the Civil War. The bill allows local governments to take down a memorial only if voters approve the action at “an election held for that goal”. That sparked protests, including one Saturday in which torch-carrying demonstrators were led by white nationalist Richard Spencer.