New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Characters Revealed In Awesome Images

I know it’s awfully cliché, but if you had to ask me what my most anticipated movie of the year is, I would answer in a heartbeat: Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Carrie Fisher poses for cameras as she arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015.

This vitally important detail was revealed in Vanity Fair’ new cover story, introducing The Last Jedi‘s main characters with a photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz.

It’s no secret that Carrie Fisher’s co-stars looked up to her.

In this month’s feature we’re given more insight to two of the film’s sure to be iconic locations, Ahch-To, the location of the first Jedi Temple and Canto Blight.

The Sicario star is playing “a “shady character” of unclear allegiances… who goes unnamed in the film but is called DJ by the filmmakers”.

However, LucasFilm was quick to pour water on this suggestion, insisting: “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa”.

Another cover celebrates the rebels, showing Isaac as Poe Dameron, Boyega as Finn and newcomer Tran as Rose Tico with droid BB-8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in regular and IMAX theaters on December 15, 2017. Hux was ordered by Supreme Leader Snoke to get Kylo Ren to him to finish the training when we last saw them at the end of The Force Awakens. Whether it was on how to tackle a role or deal with the press, the star was always ready to share her thoughts. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Lucasfilm president Katherine Kennedy talks about Fisher’s last day on the set of The Last Jedi. So when she died, many of us felt like we lost a light in the world. “It’s like when you see an old band re-unite and go on the road, and they don’t quite hit those high notes anymore- though in this situation it’s completely the opposite”, he said.